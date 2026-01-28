Residential complex Apartamenty 3+1 XL in the Azura World complex.

AZURA WORLD in Türkler: Open the Door to a New Life.

Introducing AZURA WORLD, a grand "city within a city" project on the Antalya coast. This is more than just a residential complex, but a holistic environment for living, recreation, and investment, where every detail has been carefully considered.

Key Benefits

Location: Türkler (30 km from Alanya) — a quiet, picturesque area with 4-star and 5-star hotels

Status: Open area for residence permits

Price: from €335,000

Area: 178 m2

Layout: 3+1 XL apartments (kitchen-living room, 3 bedrooms + maid's room, 4 bathrooms)

View: sea

Additional: covered parking

Investment: short-term rental license

"City within a city": dream infrastructure

The complex's landscaped grounds of 76,000 m2 offer:

Water areas:

Main pool

Relax pool (16+)

Women's pool

Rooftop pool

2 water parks (for children and adults) (Adults)

For families:

Kindergarten

Play areas

Mini-train

Luna Park

Sports and activities:

Tennis courts

Volleyball and basketball courts

Yoga area

Walking and running paths

Entertainment:

Open-air cinema

Skating rink

Karaoke bar

Disco

Shopping: Shopping alley

Gastronomy: à la carte restaurants

Location and transport access

300 m to private beach (with shuttle service)

Borders the Avsallar and Payallar districts

Convenient transport links to all areas of Alanya

Project details

7 residential blocks

Largest apartments in the region

Surrounded by orange groves

Concept: "city within a city" with full infrastructure

Why choose AZURA WORLD?

Investment appeal: a short-term rental license guarantees income

Life by the sea: a combination of resort comfort and urban infrastructure

Residence permit: the opportunity to obtain status in an open area

Scale: a project unique in the region

Don't miss the chance to become part of AZURA WORLD—a world where every detail is designed for your comfort!

