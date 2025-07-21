  1. Realting.com
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Oba, Turkey
from
$280,465
11
ID: 28066
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit.
Apartment photos available upon request!

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) - 100 m² with beautiful new furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite Oba Sol Garden complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-Living Room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms with Underfloor Heating
  • 2 Glazed Balconies
  • Spacious Entrance Area

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary infrastructure and just 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Nearby are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, and a spacious promenade.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of varying layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: Delivered

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with loungers
  • Elevators
  • Gym
  • Indoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Massage room
  • Café
  • Games room
  • Children's playground
  • Backup generator
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

