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Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!

Alanya, Turkey
from
$358,878
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ID: 36587
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

AZURA WORLD in Türkler: open the door to a new life.

Introducing AZURA WORLD—a grand city-within-a-city project on the Antalya coast. This is more than just a residential complex, but a holistic environment for living, recreation, and investment, where every detail has been carefully considered.

Key Benefits

  • Location: Türkler (30 km from Alanya) — a quiet, picturesque area with 4-star and 5-star hotels
  • Status: Open area for residence permits
  • Price: from €325,000
  • Area: 178 m²
  • Layout: 3+1 XL apartments (kitchen-living room, 3 bedrooms + maid's room, 4 bathrooms)
  • View: sea
  • Additional: Indoor parking
  • Investment: Short-term rental license

"City within a city": Dream infrastructure
The complex's landscaped grounds of 76,000 m² offer:

Water areas:

  • Main pool
  • Relax pool (16+)
  • Women's pool
  • Rooftop pool
  • 2 water parks (for children and adults)

For families:

  • Kindergarten
  • Play areas Zones
  • Mini-train
  • Luna Park

Sports and Activities:

  • Tennis courts
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Yoga area
  • Walking and jogging paths

Entertainment:

  • Open-air cinema
  • Skating rink
  • Karaoke bar
  • Disco

Shopping: Shopping alley
Gastronomy: à la carte restaurants

Location and Accessibility

  • 300 m to private beach (with shuttle service)
  • Borders the Avsallar and Payallar districts
  • Convenient transport links to all areas of Alanya

Project Details

  • 7 residential blocks
  • Largest apartments in the region
  • Surrounded by orange groves
  • Concept: "city within a city" with full infrastructure

Why choose AZURA WORLD?

  • Investment appeal: a short-term rental license guarantees income
  • Life by the sea: a combination of resort comfort and urban infrastructure
  • Residence permit: the opportunity to obtain status in an open area
  • Scale: a project unique in the region

Don't miss the chance to become part of AZURA WORLD—a world where every detail is designed for your comfort!

Contact us to learn more and book your dream apartment.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Alanya, Turkey
from
$358,878
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