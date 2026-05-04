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Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$89,425
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ID: 36586
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1626
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 13/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

White Sail Residence Apartments

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m².

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • Glazed balcony

White Sail Residence is a new residential complex built in 2022 with all amenities, located in the Mahmutlar district, just 500 meters from the sea and beach.

All amenities are nearby: supermarkets, shops, cafes, restaurants, ATMs, pharmacies, parks, the promenade, and more. Excellent public transportation links, a 15-minute drive to Alanya city center.

White Sail Residence is a single 10-story building with modern architecture, comprising 63 apartments. The property is suitable for holiday homes, permanent residences, and rentals.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds with a garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Concierge service
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna
  • Roman steam room
  • Children's playground
  • Children's playroom
  • Billiards
  • Internet
  • Satellite dish
  • Generator
  • Elevator
  • BBQ area
  • Outdoor parking
  • CCTV system

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

We have a wide selection of resale properties for sale throughout Alanya, suitable for vacations, residential use, and for obtaining a residence permit or Turkish citizenship.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$89,425
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