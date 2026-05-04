Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments

White Sail Residence Apartments

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m².

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Glazed balcony

White Sail Residence is a new residential complex built in 2022 with all amenities, located in the Mahmutlar district, just 500 meters from the sea and beach.

All amenities are nearby: supermarkets, shops, cafes, restaurants, ATMs, pharmacies, parks, the promenade, and more. Excellent public transportation links, a 15-minute drive to Alanya city center.

White Sail Residence is a single 10-story building with modern architecture, comprising 63 apartments. The property is suitable for holiday homes, permanent residences, and rentals.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds with a garden

Outdoor swimming pool

Water slides

Heated indoor pool

Concierge service

Fitness room

Sauna

Roman steam room

Children's playground

Children's playroom

Billiards

Internet

Satellite dish

Generator

Elevator

BBQ area

Outdoor parking

CCTV system

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

We have a wide selection of resale properties for sale throughout Alanya, suitable for vacations, residential use, and for obtaining a residence permit or Turkish citizenship.