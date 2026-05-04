Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments

White Sail Residence Apartments
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m².
Layout:
White Sail Residence is a new residential complex built in 2022 with all amenities, located in the Mahmutlar district, just 500 meters from the sea and beach.
All amenities are nearby: supermarkets, shops, cafes, restaurants, ATMs, pharmacies, parks, the promenade, and more. Excellent public transportation links, a 15-minute drive to Alanya city center.
White Sail Residence is a single 10-story building with modern architecture, comprising 63 apartments. The property is suitable for holiday homes, permanent residences, and rentals.
Infrastructure:
For more information on this project, please call or email us.
We have a wide selection of resale properties for sale throughout Alanya, suitable for vacations, residential use, and for obtaining a residence permit or Turkish citizenship.