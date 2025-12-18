  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.

Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$183,853
BTC
2.1868970
ETH
114.6246204
USDT
181 772.7904137
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33211
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1317
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartment photos available upon request.
Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 m², in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex on the seafront.

  • Direct sea view
  • Unfurnished apartment
  • Building completed in 2022

Azeroth Enesay Residence is located in the Kargicak district, 150 meters from the sea, close to all city amenities.

The complex consists of two 6-story buildings located in a landscaped, guarded area of ​​7,000 m² with excellent infrastructure and underground parking (each apartment has its own parking space).

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds with a garden
  • Landscaping
  • Private beach
  • Outdoor pool with a water park
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Lobby, reception
  • Modern elevators
  • Indoor pool
  • Gym, exercise equipment
  • Massage room
  • Steam room
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Cinema
  • Children's room
  • Conference room
  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Internal communication system
  • Central satellite system
  • Internet (Wi-Fi)
  • Generator
  • BBQ area
  • Sports court
  • Electric generator
  • Underground parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment compound
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$84,144
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$660,572
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$328,296
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in the Fenix 40 Project in Muratpaşa
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,53M
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$762,882
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$183,853
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Show all Residence v proekte premium klassa
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$189,018
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Metropolis Residence — Your Oasis of Comfort and Investment in Antalya Discover Metropolis Residence, a unique residential complex located just 3 km from the coastline in the prestigious Altıntaş district of Antalya. It’s the perfect place for living, relaxing, and investing. The compl…
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$691,413
The residential complex next to the marina features 2-5 bedroom apartments, terraces with panoramic sea views, spacious landscaped areas with palm trees, recreational areas and water bodies. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas ina quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas ina quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas ina quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas ina quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$746,128
We offer comfortable villas with a garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and green area
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
Show all publications