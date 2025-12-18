Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.

Apartment photos available upon request.

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 m², in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex on the seafront.

Direct sea view

Unfurnished apartment

Building completed in 2022

Azeroth Enesay Residence is located in the Kargicak district, 150 meters from the sea, close to all city amenities.

The complex consists of two 6-story buildings located in a landscaped, guarded area of ​​7,000 m² with excellent infrastructure and underground parking (each apartment has its own parking space).

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds with a garden

Landscaping

Private beach

Outdoor pool with a water park

Children's pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Lobby, reception

Modern elevators

Indoor pool

Gym, exercise equipment

Massage room

Steam room

Sauna

Turkish bath

Cinema

Children's room

Conference room

Table tennis

Billiards

Internal communication system

Central satellite system

Internet (Wi-Fi)

Generator

BBQ area

Sports court

Electric generator

Underground parking

Outdoor parking

24-hour security and video surveillance

