  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ko Samui
6
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€637,840
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas and apartments with terraces. Some flats are furnished. The houses have private swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence with a panoramic view features a beautiful garden, around-the-clock security, video surveillance, a 26-meter-long infinity pool, a gym, a yoga and pilates studio. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet hillside area, near the beach.
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
€245,229
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools, terraces, parking spaces. The residence features a kids' playground, a sports ground, video surveillance. Completion - April, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Maenam Beach - 3 minutes Maenam Market - 2 minutes Shopping mall - 2 minutes Country club - 3 minutes Chaweng Beach - 10 minutes Hospital - 15 minutes Samui International Airport - 15 minutes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€242,314
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features an infinity pool and a kids' pool, a spa and a fitness center, a restaurant, a sea view garden and a barbecue area, video surveillance, around-the-clock security, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located among green hills, a few minutes drive from Fisherman's Village, beaches and restaurants. International school - 4 km (9 minutes) Fisherman's Village - 3 km (8 minutes) Chaweng Beach - 7 km (15 minutes) Hospital - 6 km (14 minutes) Samui International Airport - 8 km (18 minutes)
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
€76,093
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM, located in Bophut ( Samui ). The apartments are designed in a modern design with full furniture and have all the amenities for a comfortable stay. COMPLETE EVENTS: 24-hour front desk, concierge, pool, wellness center, sauna, restaurant / bar, tennis court, fitness center, children's pool, kids club, garden, outdoor treadmill. The apartments are favorably located in the tourist center of Samui Island, next to most of the facilities necessary for life, including the international airport, and thereby provide a high return on rent. The expected return on investment is approximately 7% per year. Wing Samui provides owners with a 5-year additional return buyback guarantee! CONDITIONS OF PAYMENT: Booking - 25,000 THB Signing of the contract - 30% Base - 10% Ground floor - 10% Second floor - 10% Third floor - 10% Fourth floor - 10% Object delivery - 20% Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
€195,102
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Sunshine Beach Condominium – is a new world-class condotel from the developer of TH Group Phuket. The beach complex will turn dreams of a luxurious vacation on an exotic island washed by the azure waters of the Andaman Sea into reality. The Sunshine Beach Condominium Phuket has an excellent location in the Cherngtal area: just 50 meters to the delightful beach, along which the most luxurious and eminent hotels and beach clubs are located. Sunshine Beach – is a complex consisting of 9 buildings with a height of 4 and 5 floors, which offer 672 luxury apartments presented by studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. All apartments have beautiful views of the sea, river, mountains, pool. Infrastructure: The condotel will be a small town with carefully thought-out infrastructure: – pool; – restaurant « Aquarium »; - bars near pools and Sky bar on the roof; – conference center; – SPA; – kids club; – fitness center; – security and video surveillance 24/7; – secure parking; – laundry services; – wi fi. Location – Layan Beach – 50 meters; – Laguna Phuket – 5 minutes drive to the prestigious area, where all the best restaurants and beach clubs of the island are concentrated; – Bowt Avenue – 8 minutes drive to the famous shopping street; – Porto de Phuket Shopping and Leisure Center – 8 minutes drive; – Blue Tree Entertainment Complex – 15 minutes drive; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 20 minutes drive. Project Features: Sunshine Beach Condominium Phuket – This project consists of two parts: resident and hotel. In which part, choosing an apartment depends on the purpose of acquiring real estate. If you always dreamed of an island life or a long vacation in an elite area, then the resident part is exactly what you need. The benefits of the apartment include: – the ability to live in an apartment all year round without restrictions; – the apartments are fully furnished, including a kitchen as opposed to hotel rooms; – the ability to use all the services of the complex, including the hotel part. For investors, a hotel part is provided. Apartments with a unique layout and incredible amenities make it possible not only to invest money profitably, but also to spend an unforgettable vacation for 30 days a year. By purchasing investment apartments, you get: – professional management of hotel real estate; – full furniture; - guaranteed rental income of 7% for 5 years; – the ability to return 115% of the cost of apartments after 5 years ( return buyback ); – free management for 5 years. Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€88,898
Agency: TRANIO
Complex offers a range of 1 bed and 2 bed unit types from 24.22 m2 to 68.75 m2 tailored to attend all needs. Facility: 2 swimming pools, fitness gym, tennis court, kids club. The first phase is 7 buildings, starting construction in March and expected to be finished in June 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Fingerprint/keycard lock & elevator Access Quality home appliance embedded CCTV & 24/7 security Advantages Rental management: optional Buyback guarantee: 5 years Location and nearby infrastructure Conveniently located in the center of Koh Samui, Chaweng, the most famous and popular tourist area, with the strongest rental demand. Close to Chaweng beach, shopping malls, airport, international schools and hospitals.
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€74,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Wing Samui Condo
Unique project on Koh Samui!  Yield 10% - 12% per annum.  Buyback feature after 5 years! The possibility of buying in rubles or cryptocurrency. Free-hold Condominium Project Prime Location/Luxury Facilities/Fully Furnished   Zen Interior Design Natural materials and hues For a relaxing lifestyle  Ultimate Living Solution Fingerprint&Keycard Lock Elevator Access Quality home appliance embedded CCTV&24/7 Security    Multiple Types A range of 1 Bed and 2 Bed unit types from 24.22sqm to 68.75sqm tailored to attend all needs Natural Flow The natural circulation of air and ventilation throughout the space    WING SAMUI CONDO Project Highlights  Freehold Full ownership of the property for both non-Thai and Thai citizens Mega Project With 560 units condo, Wing Samui Condo is the largest and the latest condominium project in Koh Samui Prime Location Conveniently located in the centre of Koh Samui, Chaweng area, the most famous and popular area for tourists, also is the area with the strongest rental demand. Close to Chaweng beach, shopping malls, airport, international schools and hospitals. High-class Amenities 2 Swimming Pools/Tennis Court/Fitness Gym/Outdoor Jogging Track/Kids Club Playground/5000+ sqm Garden Superb Comfort Design Utilise the climate design concept by Charles Correa which emphasise on the natural circulation of air and ventilation throughout the spaces, thus being both eco-friendly and practical. Ultimate Holiday Destination As home to Europe’s largest holiday destina- tion, Koh Samui, the second largest island in Thailand, is globally known and its number of tourists growing drastically every year. From 2010 arrivals at Samui international airport had steadily increased reaching a peak of 1,325,251 passengers in 2019, up substantially over the 6 years from 2013 10%-12% Rental Yield Benefits from the strong rental demand in Chaweng area, the occupancies of neighbour- hood hotels exceeded 70% with an average rate of 1,500 Baht/night in 2019; the long term rental is up to 20,000 Baht per month Hotel Rewards Program Allows you to check real time rental status on phone, earn points by rental and use for hotel stays in more than 100 worldwide destinations Buyback in 5 Years Guaranteed buyback option for all units purchased                                                                                                                           Project Highlights Golf Club / Big C / Makro / Starbucks < 5mins International School Samui / International Hospital Chaweng Beach / Chaweng Walking Street < 5mins Shopping Mall / Bangkok Hospital 10mins < 10mins Tesco / Cinema / Homepro Muay Thai / Badminton court Airport / Panyadee British School Fisherman Village / Big Buddha    
Realting.com
Go