New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$553,195
;
20
ID: 21025
CRM: 2387619
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Surat Thani Province
  Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

The collection of contemporary pool villas nestled in the heart of Lamai, perched on a hill amidst nature. With panoramic views and a serene atmosphere, this property stands out as the only pool villa project in Samui featuring a unique waterfall and stream flowing throughout the entire development.

Step into a captivating natural ambiance as you enter, greeted by stairs leading to the main living area. Large glass windows throughout the villas invite abundant natural light and breezes, creating bright and vibrant living spaces. The spacious, completely open floor plan offers artistic architectural design and fosters engaging conversations during entertaining. You'll feel deeply connected to nature with the soothing sounds of the waterfall and surroundings.

Enjoy a consistently relaxing, cool temperature year-round due to its hillside location surrounded by trees. The expansive terrace is ideal for sunfilled activities or taking a refreshing dip in the impressive private infinityedge swimming pool overlooking the waterfall.

Construction time: 13 months. Built-in furniture is not included in the price.

  • Option 3-5 bedrooms
  • Private 8.5x3 m salt water system swimming pool
  • Private carparking for 2 cars
  • Underground electricity in the residence
  • 8-meter-wide communal roads in the residence
  • Residential deep well water at a reasonable rate
Location and nearby infrastructure

All necessary infrastructure is conveniently accessible. Only 5 minutes drive away from Windfield International School.

Baan Lamai, Thailand

Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$553,195
