Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
ID: 19674
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371627
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

The residential complex consists of only 3 exclusive villas, each with a swimming pool, garden and garage.

Delivery of the project within 12 months (year) after signing the contract.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • glass elevator
  • electric car charger
  • boiler
  • air ventilation system
  • intercom
  • plumbing Grohe, Toto
Advantages

Flexible payment plan - reservation deposit 300,000 baht, then 30% -25% -20% -20% -5%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The villas are located in the beautiful area of Bophut. Nearby is the best beach on the island - Chaweng. In addition, all the necessary infrastructure, including large supermarkets, is located nearby.

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

