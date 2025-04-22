Residential complex New first-class villas in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

The residential complex consists of only 3 exclusive villas, each with a swimming pool, garden and garage.

Delivery of the project within 12 months (year) after signing the contract.

glass elevator

electric car charger

boiler

air ventilation system

intercom

plumbing Grohe, Toto

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Flexible payment plan - reservation deposit 300,000 baht, then 30% -25% -20% -20% -5%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The villas are located in the beautiful area of Bophut. Nearby is the best beach on the island - Chaweng. In addition, all the necessary infrastructure, including large supermarkets, is located nearby.