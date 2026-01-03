Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Thailand

Bangkok
11
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Commercial property 148 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 148 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 148 m²
A reliable developer offers a modern commercial space of 148 m2, ideal for a spa, massage ro…
$28
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 460 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 460 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 460 m²
The spacious commercial space with an area of almost 460 m2 offers unique opportunities for …
$23
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Factory and warehouse for rent with employee dormitory on Phetkasem Road, Sam Phran, Nakhon Pathom, in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Factory and warehouse for rent with employee dormitory on Phetkasem Road, Sam Phran, Nakhon Pathom,
Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Area 14 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Factory and warehouse for rent with employee dormitory on Phetkasem Road, Sam Phran, Nakhon …
$41,465
per month
Leave a request
Kronos Sathorn office building, office for rent in Sathorn Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near LumpiniPark. in Bangkok, Thailand
Kronos Sathorn office building, office for rent in Sathorn Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near LumpiniPark.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 22 481 m²
Number of floors 27
Kronos Sathorn office building, office for rent in Sathorn Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near Lum…
$33
per month
Leave a request
AIA Capital Center, office for rent in Ratchadaphisek area, Rama 9, Bangkok, Thailand. in Bangkok, Thailand
AIA Capital Center, office for rent in Ratchadaphisek area, Rama 9, Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 54 000 m²
Number of floors 34
AIA Capital Center Building, office for rent in Ratchadaphisek area, Rama 9, Bangkok, near M…
Price on request
Leave a request
Unilever House building, office for rent near Central Rama 9 department store, Bangkok, Thailand. in Bangkok, Thailand
Unilever House building, office for rent near Central Rama 9 department store, Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 3 107 m²
Number of floors 12
Unilever House building, office for rent near Rama 9 MRT and near Central Rama 9 department …
$24
per month
Leave a request
Sor. Tower , office for rent in Bangna area. Next to Bangna-Trad Road, Bang Phli District, Samut Pra in Ban Prem Ruethai, Thailand
Sor. Tower , office for rent in Bangna area. Next to Bangna-Trad Road, Bang Phli District, Samut Pra
Ban Prem Ruethai, Thailand
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 14
Sor. Tower , office for rent in Bangna area. Next to Bangna-Trad Road, Bang Phli District, S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand
Hotel
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 77
Number of floors 9
$56,405
per month
Leave a request
Central Plaza Chaengwattana office tower, office for rent in Chaengwattana area, Pak Kret,Nonthaburi in Pak Kret District, Thailand
Central Plaza Chaengwattana office tower, office for rent in Chaengwattana area, Pak Kret,Nonthaburi
Pak Kret District, Thailand
Area 11 m²
Number of floors 15
Central Plaza Chaengwattana office building, office for rent in Chaengwattana area, Pak Kret…
Price on request
Leave a request
CentralwOrld Offices Building, office for rent in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. in Bangkok, Thailand
CentralwOrld Offices Building, office for rent in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 9 m²
Number of floors 45
CentralwOrld Offices Building, office for rent in the heart of Bangkok. Next to Central Worl…
$33
per month
Leave a request
Central Pinklao Office Tower, office for rent in the Pinklao area. Next to Borommaratchachonnani Roa in Bangkok, Thailand
Central Pinklao Office Tower, office for rent in the Pinklao area. Next to Borommaratchachonnani Roa
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 23
Central Pinklao Office Tower, office for rent in the Pinklao area. Next to Borommaratchachon…
Price on request
Leave a request
G Tower, grade A office space for rent at Rama 9 - Ratchadaphisek area, Bangkok, Thailand. in Bangkok, Thailand
G Tower, grade A office space for rent at Rama 9 - Ratchadaphisek area, Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 36
G Tower, grade A office for rent at Rama 9 - Ratchadaphisek area, near MRT Rama 9, Bangkok, …
$28
per month
Leave a request
The Ninth Towers Grand Rama 9, office space for rent in Rama 9 area, Bangkok, Thaiand. in Bangkok, Thailand
The Ninth Towers Grand Rama 9, office space for rent in Rama 9 area, Bangkok, Thaiand.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 36
The Ninth Towers Grand Rama 9, office space for rent in Rama 9 area, near Central Rama 9 Dep…
Price on request
Leave a request
Ritratana Building, Office for rent in Ramkhamhaeng area, near the Orange Line, Ramkhamhaeng 12. in Bangkok, Thailand
Ritratana Building, Office for rent in Ramkhamhaeng area, near the Orange Line, Ramkhamhaeng 12.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 7
Ritratana Building, office for rent in the Ramkhamhaeng area, near the Orange Line, Ramkhamh…
$12
per month
Leave a request
Central City Tower Bangna, office for rent next to Central Bangna Department Store, near MRT Si Iam in Bangkok, Thailand
Central City Tower Bangna, office for rent next to Central Bangna Department Store, near MRT Si Iam
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 38
Central City Tower Bangna, office for rent next to Central Bangna Department Store, near MRT…
Price on request
Leave a request
140 Wireless, Office space for rent near Lumpini Park, Bangkok, Thailand. in Bangkok, Thailand
140 Wireless, Office space for rent near Lumpini Park, Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 24 000 m²
Number of floors 22
Office building 140 Wireless, office for rent in the area of Wireless Road and Sarasin Road,…
$28
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Thailand

offices
Realting.com
Go