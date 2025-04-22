Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand

The complex consists of two superb designed stand alone private pool villas with bright and spacious interiors, great indoor and outdoor living areas, several bedrooms and bathrooms, open terraces and of course a lovely private pool.

Features:

Indoor and outdoor living area

Indoor and outdoor kitchen and dining area

Relaxing area and private pool

Unobstructed sea and mountain views

Private garden

Parking for 2 cars

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

"Smart Home" system

Built-in equipment

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located nearby Bangkok Hospital, the ring road and all the nice things (including a great nightlife) Chaweng offers but without any noise of the nightlife.

Chaweng is the most popular and the longest beach in Samui, located to the east of the island.