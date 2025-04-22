  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, close to Chaweng nightlife, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
7
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24887
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418488
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

The complex consists of two superb designed stand alone private pool villas with bright and spacious interiors, great indoor and outdoor living areas, several bedrooms and bathrooms, open terraces and of course a lovely private pool.

Features:

  • Indoor and outdoor living area
  • Indoor and outdoor kitchen and dining area
  • Relaxing area and private pool
  • Unobstructed sea and mountain views
  • Private garden
  • Parking for 2 cars

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Built-in equipment
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located nearby Bangkok Hospital, the ring road and all the nice things (including a great nightlife) Chaweng offers but without any noise of the nightlife.

Chaweng is the most popular and the longest beach in Samui, located to the east of the island.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Back
Other complexes
