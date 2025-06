The complex includes 13 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Each villas is furnished and has a private swimming pool, a summer kitchen, a sala and an outdoor shower.

The complex infrastructure:

around-the-clock security

30-meter-long swimming pool

kids' playground

reception

sauna

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Samui, 1 minute away from shops, restaurants and a hospital, 5 minutes from beaches and Fisherman's Village, 10 minutes from the airport, Big Buddha and ferry to Pangan.