Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand

We offer townhouses with a panoramic view of the forest and the mountains.
The residence features a 25-meter-long swimming pool, a covered barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground, an outdoor cinema, a parking.
Completion June of 2024.Features of the flats
Ground floor: a spacious living room, a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom, two large terraces with picturesque views.
First floor: two spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms.
Second floor: a lounge area with a panoramic view of the surroundings.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located at 1 km from the sea, near the forest and the popular area of Lamai.