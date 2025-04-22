Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$211,630
;
13
ID: 19676
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2365978
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

We offer townhouses with a panoramic view of the forest and the mountains.

The residence features a 25-meter-long swimming pool, a covered barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground, an outdoor cinema, a parking.

Completion June of 2024.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a spacious living room, a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom, two large terraces with picturesque views.

First floor: two spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms.

Second floor: a lounge area with a panoramic view of the surroundings.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located at 1 km from the sea, near the forest and the popular area of Lamai.

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
