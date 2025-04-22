Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Profitable investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!
CEROCCO BANGNA - a corner of tranquility in the center of Bangna. Feel the aura of resort life every day.
Amenities: Community pool, community garden, fitness, community gym, car parking, reception/lobby…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
This residential complex is an art space for comfortable living, where every detail is thought out to the smallest detail to create an atmosphere of luxury in the tropics.
Embrace a unique living experience inspired by the peaceful charm of an art gallery, where thoughtfully crafted architec…
A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features:
5 swimming pools, including a roof-top pool and a kids' …