  4. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
ID: 22314
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2395796
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the beach.

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

