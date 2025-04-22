Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Maenam, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

The project includes 3 phases of house construction. The first phase has 8 villas, 3 villas are already done (2 of them sold), the rest are 80% completed. These houses will have sea views from every bedroom, as well as an infinity pool. The second phase will have less sea views, but more views of the palm plain.

Utility fee - 5000 baht/month, there will be gates and cameras, a gardener. Type of ownership - freehold.

Features of the flats

All villas are state of the art and modern designed, with spacious living and dining areas, which have direct access to the green garden and the expansive private terrace with the partially hand-crafted natural stone wall surfaces. The special design curved shingle roof makes every villa a unique.

Advantages

The property can be rented out for 200,000 THB/month.

Installment plan for unfinished villas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Maenam zone - a quiet location, a good road with a smooth climb and only 7 minutes to the ring road.