The complex consists of 23 villas with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, each of which has a private bathroom, a living room with a kitchen area, and is supplemented by a spacious living terrace and a large sunny deck.

garden

covered parking

swimming pool 3.5x7 m

Air conditioning

Kitchen appliances

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The 4 km long Bang Po Beach is less than 250 meters from your home.