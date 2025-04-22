Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand

The complex consists of 4 detaches villas, finished to the highest of standards using only high-quality materials.

Features:

parking

swimming pool

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Features of the flats

Each villa consists of 3 double bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large open-plan living/kitchen/dining, opening up to the terrace area and a private pool.

Tiled flooring

Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (hood, hob, oven)

Air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Bophut and within walking distance of the popular area of Fisherman's Village with a wide range of bars and restaurants.