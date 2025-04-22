  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$1,02M
08/05/2025
$1,02M
07/05/2025
$1,02M
7
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Embrace a world of luxury within a prestigious community, and uncover the beauty of Koh Samui—where every moment becomes a testament to unparalleled living.

The luxury villas are designed with thoughtful craftsmanship and spacious open living areas. The refined finishes and comfortable layout create an inviting atmosphere, ideal for buyers who appreciate quality and attention to detail.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the peaceful Bang Po area, the complex offers a prime setting with easy access to the island’s stunning beaches, cultural landmarks, and vibrant dining scene.

  • Bang Po Beach, shops and restaurants - 1 km
  • Golf course - 7 km
  • Shopping mall - 16 km
  • Samui International Airport - 17 km

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

