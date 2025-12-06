  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Ko Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$601,684
We offer unique villas with swimming pools. Plot areas - from 679 m2 to 1,307 m2. Features of the flats Each house has a spacious open-plan living room with an equipped kitchen and a dining area. All the bedrooms have private bathrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is lo…
TRANIO
Residential complex MISS VILLA
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$205,444
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Invest in a unique villa on Koh Samui that combines comfort, style and high profitability - MISS VILLA! Installments available! Furnished! Only 700m to Maenam Beach! Amenities: terrace, designer repair, landscape design, security, video surveillance. Location: - in one of the best locations …
DDA Real Estate
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$81,163
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Unique project on Koh Samui!  Yield 10% - 12% per annum.  Buyback feature after 5 years! The possibility of buying in rubles or cryptocurrency. Free-hold Condominium Project Prime Location/Luxury Facilities/Fully Furnished   Zen Interior Design Natural materials and hues For a …
Wing Samui Condo
