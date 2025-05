We offer modern villas with large balconies and terraces, swimming pools and parking spaces.

Some houses have views of the sea and the mountains.

It's possible to buy fully furnished (+ 1,000,000 THB).

Turnover - within 8 months after deposit.

Kitchen appliances (dishwasher, oven, induction cooker, microwave, fridge)

Washing and drying machines

TV

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, 700 meters from Maenam Beach, 100 meters from the main road, and near the new international school (opening is planned).