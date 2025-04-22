  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$753,942
14/04/2025
$750,640
13/04/2025
$751,081
12/04/2025
$753,877
11/04/2025
$770,918
10/04/2025
$774,060
09/04/2025
$777,944
08/04/2025
$777,461
06/04/2025
$777,921
05/04/2025
$770,835
04/04/2025
$781,130
03/04/2025
$789,791
02/04/2025
$788,133
01/04/2025
$786,350
30/03/2025
$783,942
29/03/2025
$789,796
28/03/2025
$792,678
27/03/2025
$789,900
26/03/2025
$789,406
25/03/2025
$786,705
24/03/2025
$784,015
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20245
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2384620
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Complex is located in Bang Makham, on a 8000 m² land, in a preserved and lush environment that offer an incredible panorama toward Nathon bay, its different shades of blues and of course the magic Thailand sunset.

The architecture can be described as tropical and use of natural color and materials have been preferred. Thatch roofs give a very tropical feeling to the whole residence. All villas offer spacious outdoor living spaces while large sliding window doors give the feeling of being outside while being inside. Anywhere you stand in the villa, the sea view can be enjoyed.

Each villa has a swimming pool, landscaped green areas, parking, and barbecue area.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Walk in closets on master bedrooms
  • Wardrobes on guest bedrooms
  • Free standing desk on bedroom with drawer and integrated LED on aluminium profile
  • Large and confortable sofa with decorative pillows
  • Coffee tables
  • Wool carpets
  • TV cabinet
  • Footrests in fabric
  • Wooden dining table
  • Wooden chairs with cushions
  • Set of decorative books
  • Decorative sculptures
  • King size bed in master bedrooms/queen size bed in guest bedrooms
  • Bed base and headboard in fabric
  • Mattress and topper to get an hotel standard confort
  • Bedside tables
  • Decorative pending lights above bedside tables
  • Custom made round mirrors in bathrooms
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Curtains and blinds
  • TV 55” to 75” in lounge and all bedrooms
  • Washing machine
  • Dryer
  • Boiler and toaster
  • Nespresso coffee machine
  • Integrated barbecue
  • Bose speakers (indoor and outdoor)
  • Floors — tile and engineered wood
  • Blum soft close drawer runners
  • Marble or granite countertop
  • Outdoor lighting
  • Daikin A/C
  • 3 phases electricity
  • water tank 6000 L
Advantages

The developer offers the services of a management company (20% commission):

  • Pool and garden maintenance
  • Pest control
  • Garbage collection
Location and nearby infrastructure

2 minutes drive from the beach and Four Seasons Hotel

5 minutes drive from Pacific Palisade Residence and Nathon

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SIRIUS CONDOMINIUM
Thalang, Thailand
from
$138,693
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with unobstructed sea views in Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$467,636
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$97,726
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$195,520
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,211
You are viewing
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$753,942
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Residential complex VIP GREAT HILL
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$44,651
Number of floors 7
Great option for investment! Yield from 6%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing! The house is completed! The apartments are ready to move in! To the neares…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$51,390
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments in the picturesque Bang Saray Beach area. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!The house is completed, ready to move in! The apartment is furnished!Close to Bang Saray beach! Convenient transportation.Breeze Beach Side …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a communal garden close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a communal garden close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,35M
The complex consists of modern luxury villas, built using high-quality materials and with great attention to details. Every villas has a private swimming pool with a terrace and a gazebo with a barbecue area. The project features: reception fitness center meeting room wellness center sauna …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications