Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand

Complex is located in Bang Makham, on a 8000 m² land, in a preserved and lush environment that offer an incredible panorama toward Nathon bay, its different shades of blues and of course the magic Thailand sunset.

The architecture can be described as tropical and use of natural color and materials have been preferred. Thatch roofs give a very tropical feeling to the whole residence. All villas offer spacious outdoor living spaces while large sliding window doors give the feeling of being outside while being inside. Anywhere you stand in the villa, the sea view can be enjoyed.

Each villa has a swimming pool, landscaped green areas, parking, and barbecue area.

Walk in closets on master bedrooms

Wardrobes on guest bedrooms

Free standing desk on bedroom with drawer and integrated LED on aluminium profile

Large and confortable sofa with decorative pillows

Coffee tables

Wool carpets

TV cabinet

Footrests in fabric

Wooden dining table

Wooden chairs with cushions

Set of decorative books

Decorative sculptures

King size bed in master bedrooms/queen size bed in guest bedrooms

Bed base and headboard in fabric

Mattress and topper to get an hotel standard confort

Bedside tables

Decorative pending lights above bedside tables

Custom made round mirrors in bathrooms

Outdoor furniture

Curtains and blinds

TV 55” to 75” in lounge and all bedrooms

Washing machine

Dryer

Boiler and toaster

Nespresso coffee machine

Integrated barbecue

Bose speakers (indoor and outdoor)

Floors — tile and engineered wood

Blum soft close drawer runners

Marble or granite countertop

Outdoor lighting

Daikin A/C

3 phases electricity

water tank 6000 L

Advantages

The developer offers the services of a management company (20% commission):

Pool and garden maintenance

Pest control

Garbage collection

Location and nearby infrastructure

2 minutes drive from the beach and Four Seasons Hotel

5 minutes drive from Pacific Palisade Residence and Nathon