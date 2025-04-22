Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of turnkey villas with swimming pools and sea views, Bang Makham, Samui, Thailand

Complex is located in Bang Makham, on a 8000 m² land, in a preserved and lush environment that offer an incredible panorama toward Nathon bay, its different shades of blues and of course the magic Thailand sunset.
The architecture can be described as tropical and use of natural color and materials have been preferred. Thatch roofs give a very tropical feeling to the whole residence. All villas offer spacious outdoor living spaces while large sliding window doors give the feeling of being outside while being inside. Anywhere you stand in the villa, the sea view can be enjoyed.
Each villa has a swimming pool, landscaped green areas, parking, and barbecue area.
Facilities and equipment in the house
- Walk in closets on master bedrooms
- Wardrobes on guest bedrooms
- Free standing desk on bedroom with drawer and integrated LED on aluminium profile
- Large and confortable sofa with decorative pillows
- Coffee tables
- Wool carpets
- TV cabinet
- Footrests in fabric
- Wooden dining table
- Wooden chairs with cushions
- Set of decorative books
- Decorative sculptures
- King size bed in master bedrooms/queen size bed in guest bedrooms
- Bed base and headboard in fabric
- Mattress and topper to get an hotel standard confort
- Bedside tables
- Decorative pending lights above bedside tables
- Custom made round mirrors in bathrooms
- Outdoor furniture
- Curtains and blinds
- TV 55” to 75” in lounge and all bedrooms
- Washing machine
- Dryer
- Boiler and toaster
- Nespresso coffee machine
- Integrated barbecue
- Bose speakers (indoor and outdoor)
- Floors — tile and engineered wood
- Blum soft close drawer runners
- Marble or granite countertop
- Outdoor lighting
- Daikin A/C
- 3 phases electricity
- water tank 6000 L
Advantages
The developer offers the services of a management company (20% commission):
- Pool and garden maintenance
- Pest control
- Garbage collection
Location and nearby infrastructure
2 minutes drive from the beach and Four Seasons Hotel
5 minutes drive from Pacific Palisade Residence and Nathon