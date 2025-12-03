  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Flats in new buildings

Off-Plan Apartments in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
466
Sharjah
3
Ajman
9
Abu Dhabi
45
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Premium Premium
Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%
Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%
Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%
Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%
Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%
Show all Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%
Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$220,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 21
Samana Sky Views is a new modern residential complex from Samana, which promises to be the ideal option for comfortable and cozy living in the dynamic rhythm of the city. The project combines aesthetic design, well-thought-out layouts, and high-quality building materials, providing residents…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Show all Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$24,95M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
This penthouse is a fabulous ultra-luxury property on the 9th floor with a sea view. It has four duplex bedrooms, a private swimming pool and four parking spaces. It is part of the "Orla Infinity" residential complex, a project by the Ultra Premium Developer "Omniyat" and the "Dorchester Col…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex " W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island " by Dalands Holding & Marriott International
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 21
W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah A Landmark Collaboration by Dalands Holding & Marriott International W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island marks the debut of the W Hotels brand's first branded residential development on the UAE coastline, overlooking the upcomin…
Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$117,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 22
New Launch Q-Gardens-Lofts - By AYS developers in Jumeirah Village Circle, located next to FIVE JVC Hotel Total units: 191 B+G+5P+17+R ✅Studios  ✅1BED+laundry or study ✅2BED+laundry+Study ✅2BED Duplex+laundry+study or Maid/2 options of Plung pool+private garden  ✅3BED Duplex+la…
Developer
AYS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Show all Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,850
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 42
Area 52–200 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Introducing an iconic project by a globally renowned developer that redefines the concept of luxury coastal living in the new Downtown UAQ (Umm Al Quwain) district. The developer, a pioneer of the Backward Integration model, guarantees unparalleled quality and timely project delivery. Dow…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.7
302,850
Apartment 2 rooms
68.1
404,050
Apartment 3 rooms
199.7
1,17M
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building with premium quality in the heart of Dubai
Apartment building with premium quality in the heart of Dubai
Apartment building with premium quality in the heart of Dubai
Apartment building with premium quality in the heart of Dubai
Apartment building with premium quality in the heart of Dubai
Show all Apartment building with premium quality in the heart of Dubai
Apartment building with premium quality in the heart of Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Apartments with high-quality finishes from a very reliable developer, where you will feel comfort and tranquility. This building will have all the comforts for a comfortable life. Views from the windows will open to green parks and beautiful buildings around. An excellent investment option f…
Agency
Umed properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Motor City
Residential complex Motor City
Residential complex Motor City
Residential complex Motor City
Residential complex Motor City
Show all Residential complex Motor City
Residential complex Motor City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 46
Area 50–91 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A premium residential complex located in the Dubai Motor City neighborhood, consisting of three towers connected by a huge podium. The project epitomizes the idea of a separate world where you can escape from the chaos of city life, a space of luxury and comfort where you will find everythin…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0 – 59.0
267,000 – 316,500
Apartment 2 rooms
91.0
482,500
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 11hills park by Akmal Rustami
Apartment building 11hills park by Akmal Rustami
Apartment building 11hills park by Akmal Rustami
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$230,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Area 38 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🏡 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park A Premium Residential Investment in Dubai's Innovation Corridor 📍 Prime & Strategic Location • 🗺️ Strategically Positioned on Umm Suqeim Road, ensuring high visibility and seamless connectivity to major highways (Al Khail Rd, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Z…
Agency
Umed properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$428,752
V1STARA HOUSE is a residential complex, named after Sanskrit word "Vistara" (infinite space). It's a modern building, focused on the family comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural light, and the ceiling height is 3.1 meters. On each floor, there are from 6 to 11 apartments, providin…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$9,21M
Bristol by Emaar is an exclusive residential project on Emaar Beachfront, one of Dubai’s most prestigious coastal areas. It is the perfect combination of contemporary design, premium finishes and the secluded atmosphere of a private resort. Each residence has been thought out to the smallest…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Show all Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 23
Project: CENTURY Deadline: II 2026 Location: Business Bay   The 23-story Century Tower is located in Dubai's modern business hub - Business Bay. The vibrant atmosphere and dynamic standard of living of the location attracts business people, and its favorable location near the cen…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Marina Place 1 2
Residential complex Marina Place 1 2
Residential complex Marina Place 1 2
Residential complex Marina Place 1 2
Residential complex Marina Place 1 2
Show all Residential complex Marina Place 1 2
Residential complex Marina Place 1 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$561,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 12
Apartments in the premium residential complex Marina Place in the heart of Rashid Yachts & Marina! Lush green space! Breathtaking views of the marina and the Dubai skyline! First-class infrastructure! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,91M
Welcome to Montura - the exclusive residential project in the heart of Grand Polo & Resort, where splendour of equestrian heritage enterlaces modern lifestyle. The project creates the unique environment, where nature, aesthetics and comfort make a harmonious whole. There is a feel of noblene…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Onda
Residential complex Onda
Residential complex Onda
Residential complex Onda
Residential complex Onda
Show all Residential complex Onda
Residential complex Onda
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$291,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 19
Apartments in the first-class residential complex Onda in the Business Bay area! Convenient location! Top area for rent and resale! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: swimming pools, a jogging track, a yoga area, a spa, a gy…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$953,669
The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. Completion - 3 quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household appl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Binghatti Circle
Apartment building Binghatti Circle
Apartment building Binghatti Circle
Apartment building Binghatti Circle
Apartment building Binghatti Circle
Show all Apartment building Binghatti Circle
Apartment building Binghatti Circle
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$230,938
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 58
Binghatti Circle is a landmark residential development by Binghatti Developers, set to become the tallest tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai. Rising over 60 floors, this striking tower will feature studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, offering a blend of architectural elegan…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$560,663
Skyvue Spectra by Sobha is a new symbol of elegance and modern design in the prestigious area of ​​Sobha Hartland II. Unique architecture with a dynamic zigzag facade, panoramic windows and spacious terraces makes each residence a true work of art. Here, every detail is thought out to the sm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$288,748
The project consists of villas and townhouses surrounded by numerous parks, green areas and community spaces. Located just off the Umm Suqeim Street freeway in Akoya, the development has excellent access to all areas of Dubai. All residences have en-suite bathrooms, a separate office for wor…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Show all Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$553,613
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 60
A unique object for investment and life (ROI - 8.2%)! The apartment has a furnished kitchen! Verde by Sobha in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)! 0% installment plan! Amenities: infinity pool, jacuzzi, yoga area, indoor and outdoor gym, BBQ areas, lounge area, and indoor and outdoor playgrounds. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,21M
The residence features a gym, an outdoor infinity pool, landscaped gardens with lounge areas, a conference room, a sauna and a steam bath, a supermarket, a business center, barbecue areas, a spa area, a covered parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall - 12 km Burj Khalifa - 1…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Show all Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,625
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 49
Apartments in the grandiose Binghatti Hills project in the Al Barsha area! A great option for living and investing (ROI - 5.8% in $)! Let's provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installment plan! The apartments have a smart home system". Delivery time - 3 sq. 2026. Amenities: tennis c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Show all Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$316,246
Plunge into the world of exceptional comfort and refined elegance in Lumiere Heights, located at the picturesque Jaddaf Waterfront. This unique residential complex combines dynamics of the modern megapolis with natural serenity, opens breathtaking panoramic views of Dubai Creek and impressiv…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$276,269
We offer apartments with panoramic views. The residence features a large swimming pool, landscaped gardens, a modern fitness center, sports grounds, barbecue areas. Completion - 4th quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near a metro station and two high…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New luxury waterfront residence Alba with a private beach and a spa center in the exclusive area, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury waterfront residence Alba with a private beach and a spa center in the exclusive area, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury waterfront residence Alba with a private beach and a spa center in the exclusive area, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury waterfront residence Alba with a private beach and a spa center in the exclusive area, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury waterfront residence Alba with a private beach and a spa center in the exclusive area, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New luxury waterfront residence Alba with a private beach and a spa center in the exclusive area, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury waterfront residence Alba with a private beach and a spa center in the exclusive area, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$12,19M
We offer luxury apartments and penthouses with private swimming pools, terraces, and panoramic view of Arabian Gulf and the city. Some flats have outdoor jacuzzi. The residence features a private beach, landscaped gardens, a spa center, swimming pools. Completion - 1st quarter of 2028. Loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$347,937
We offer apartments with balconies or gardens and panoramic views of the city and Palm Jumeirah. The residence features tennis and basketball courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool and a playground, a walking and jogging track, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a barbecue area. Comple…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,88M
Welcome to Albero, a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, where every detail has been carefully thought out to give you a sense of privacy, natural harmony and impeccable style. This project is a true embodiment of modern comfort surrounded by nature, panoramic views …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf
Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf
Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf
Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf
Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf
Show all Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf
Residential complex Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$383,614
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 24
Binghatti Moonlight – Modern Living in Al Jaddaf. Stylish Apartments Minutes from Downtown & Dubai Creek. Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2026 Project Overview: Binghatti Moonlight is a contemporary residential tower by Binghatti Developers, located in the stra…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Show all Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,74M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 493–826 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,39M
WaterCrest is an exquisite collection of villas and townhouses. Dive into the world of studied elegance: every element of the design, from harmonious colour palette to lush bloomy gardens, creates the atmosphere of tranquility and serenity. The complex, located in the picturesque gardens, pr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$406,278
Meydan Horizon is a leading multifunctional complex. The project occupies the area of 185.5 hectares, offers a panoramic view of Ras Al Khor, and covers more than 39 million square feet. Amenities cinema play room kids' playground gym yoga studio kids' pool family pool juice bar adult swimm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Milos
Residential complex Milos
Residential complex Milos
Residential complex Milos
Residential complex Milos
Show all Residential complex Milos
Residential complex Milos
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$232,877
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Luxurious apartments in the modern Milos project in Dubai Land! Apartment with furnished kitchen! An excellent option for living, resale and rental! Dubai's key attractions are nearby! Installment without %! Amenities: 24-hour security, club house, golf club, gym, children's playground, ope…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4
Show all Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 4
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$188,081
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 15
Area 51–1 798 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Weybridge Gardens 4 transforms luxury living in Dubai with its petal-inspired design, blending organic elegance with modern opulence. Inspired by Tuscany’s famed hot springs, it features an infinity sky beach, cascading jacuzzis, and world-class amenities, offering 294 exclusive residences, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
224,903
Apartment 2 rooms
112.4
53,797
Apartment 3 rooms
132.8
540,300
Apartment 4 rooms
1 798.0
612,391
Studio apartment
50.5
188,106
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$860,492
Ananda Residences is a residential project, created for those, who appreciate harmony of style, comfort and active lifestyle. Located in the dynamically developing area of Motor City, this project will be ideal for both life and investment. Tranquility of a cozy residential complex and conve…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.
Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.
Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.
Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.
Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.
Show all Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.
Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$368,206
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Sobha Siniya Island – The UAE’s Ultra-Luxury Island Sanctuary by Sobha Realty. Exclusive Beachfront Villas & Residences on Umm Al Quwain’s Natural Island — Blending Pristine Nature, Wellness & High-End Living. Secluded Island Setting, Connected to the City Located on Al Siniya…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$186,617
Meteora Vivanti Residences is a residential complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, developed by the developer Meteora with an emphasis on minimalism, comfort and modern standards of urban living. The architecture of the building is distinguished by laconic forms, spacious layouts and p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Dubai Wharf
Residential complex Dubai Wharf
Residential complex Dubai Wharf
Residential complex Dubai Wharf
Residential complex Dubai Wharf
Residential complex Dubai Wharf
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$624,110
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 136 m²
1 real estate property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
136.0
624,110
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$218,578
Located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, JVC, Al Serh Residences 11 residential complex is the unique combination of refined design and modern architecture. Spacious apartments are notable for carefully thought out layout, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Binghatti Hillside
Residential complex Binghatti Hillside
Residential complex Binghatti Hillside
Residential complex Binghatti Hillside
Residential complex Binghatti Hillside
Show all Residential complex Binghatti Hillside
Residential complex Binghatti Hillside
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$212,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Binghatti Hillside is a 21-story residential complex from Binghatti Developers, located in the Dubai Science Park area. The building's architecture is inspired by natural hills, with smooth lines and a modern design that stands out from the surrounding buildings. Thanks to its convenient loc…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Residential complex Golf Gate 2
Residential complex Golf Gate 2
Residential complex Golf Gate 2
Residential complex Golf Gate 2
Residential complex Golf Gate 2
Show all Residential complex Golf Gate 2
Residential complex Golf Gate 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$294,247
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
Apartments in the new Golf Gate 2 complex in the sought-after Damac Hills area! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting! Return on investment - 5.5-6%! We will provide an investor catalog! Infrastructure: three podium swimming pools, a modern gym with a sauna and steam room,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,49M
Welcome to Montura - the exclusive residential project in the heart of Grand Polo & Resort, where splendour of equestrian heritage enterlaces modern lifestyle. The project creates the unique environment, where nature, aesthetics and comfort make a harmonious whole. There is a feel of noblene…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Magnificent Volna residential complex on the canal in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Magnificent Volna residential complex on the canal in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$273,771
Exclusive studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms in a unique project with panoramic views of the waterfront. Spacious layouts 30% larger than standard, ceilings up to 5.5 meters, elegant design and premium finishes create an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. Every square meter is thought o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
LUXURY APARTMENT | PRIME LOCATION Binghatti Crescent located at JVC, Dubai is a new residential development by renowned Binghatti Developers offering luxury choice of 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments. The exclusive class development offers signature color tone of the developer and comes with l…
Agency
MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKER
Leave a request
Residential complex Bluewaters Island
Residential complex Bluewaters Island
Residential complex Bluewaters Island
Residential complex Bluewaters Island
Residential complex Bluewaters Island
Show all Residential complex Bluewaters Island
Residential complex Bluewaters Island
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,77M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 104–870 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Bluewaters Island: The Crown Jewel of Dubai’;s Ultra-Luxury Lifestyle Bluewaters Island stands as a testament to Dubai’;s ambition to create a lifestyle destination unlike any other. Designed for discerning individuals who demand nothing but the best, this iconic island seamlessly combine…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
104.0 – 107.0
1,74M – 1,85M
Apartment 2 rooms
136.0 – 190.0
2,53M – 2,91M
Apartment 3 rooms
175.0 – 200.0
3,24M – 4,22M
Apartment 4 rooms
230.0 – 870.0
5,34M – 25,10M
Townhouse
620.0
11,53M
Agency
Luxe Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Sobha One with private golf course
Residential complex Sobha One with private golf course
Residential complex Sobha One with private golf course
Residential complex Sobha One with private golf course
Residential complex Sobha One with private golf course
Show all Residential complex Sobha One with private golf course
Residential complex Sobha One with private golf course
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
A sophisticated tapestry across the skyline Rising from 30 stories tall and hitting a crescendo of 65 stories, this residential development lies near the Ras Al Khor Road overlooking Dubai Creek with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Creek Tower to the northeast, and Downtown to the we…
Developer
Sobha Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Al Hiyar, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,87M
Siniya Island Villas on Sobha Siniya Island is a place where pristine nature and luxury merge to create an unrivaled atmosphere of coziness and comfort. Imagine yourself basking in the sun, feeling the warm sand under your feet and diving into the crystal clear azure waters that seem to beck…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex Floarea Grande with excellent amenities in Arjan-Dubailand, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Floarea Grande with excellent amenities in Arjan-Dubailand, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Floarea Grande with excellent amenities in Arjan-Dubailand, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Floarea Grande with excellent amenities in Arjan-Dubailand, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Floarea Grande with excellent amenities in Arjan-Dubailand, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Floarea Grande with excellent amenities in Arjan-Dubailand, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Floarea Grande with excellent amenities in Arjan-Dubailand, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$181,471
Welcome to Floareá Grandé, a residential project that embodies the highest standards of quality, innovative design and unrivaled comfort. Situated in the prestigious Arjan area, it offers a flawless combination of modern architecture, thoughtful interiors and first-class amenities, creating …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$10,56M
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex, created upon the project of world-famous architects Foster + Partners and decorated upon the project of talented designer Portia Fox. 2 stately towers with 31-32 flats are waiting for you in the heart of Business Bay. In the prestigious project e…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Living Luxury Residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$298,721
We offer spacious apartments. The residence features a gym, yoga and meditation areas, a library, a sauna, a multifunctional room, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a green area, a lounge areas, and a barbecue area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,79M
We offer modern and functional villas with private swimming pools, gyms, cinemas, terraces and lounge areas, panoramic views of the golf course. The residence features a golf course. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes Internationa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Show all Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$562,967
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Apartments with views of the embankment and the Persian Gulf! Yield - 6% in $! Private beach! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Fully equipped kitchen! The new premium complex Porto Playa is located in Ras al Khaimah. Amenities: dedicated fitness center, clubhouse, pool with…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Show all Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$468,723
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 26
Fully Furnished Apartments with Post Handover Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a vibrant and family-friendly community in Dubai, offering a perfect blend of urban living and tranquil surroundings. Known for its modern architecture, lush green space…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Show all Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$483,014
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 61–121 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. The Pad - a new residential complex, tilted at an angle of 6.5 degrees and surrounded by LED lighting, chic and sophisticated Pad is the pinnacle of super-glamorous life in an apartment b…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0 – 121.0
483,014 – 972,055
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Show all Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Sapphire
Residential complex Sapphire
Residential complex Sapphire
Residential complex Sapphire
Residential complex Sapphire
Show all Residential complex Sapphire
Residential complex Sapphire
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$590,411
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 57
Apartments in the prestigious residential complex Sapphire! Wonderful apartments for living and investment! Profitability - from 10% in $! Amenities: State-of-the-art swimming pools, fully equipped gym, children's playground, on-site barbecue areas and restaurants and much more. Location: …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Parkway
Residential complex Parkway
Residential complex Parkway
Residential complex Parkway
Residential complex Parkway
Show all Residential complex Parkway
Residential complex Parkway
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$418,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 33
Luxurious apartments in the new Parkway project in Bukadra! Breathtaking views of the crystal lagoon! Surrounded by lush greenery! Prestigious area! Excellent option for life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,430
Avana Residences is a new residential complex in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai. The project architecture is inspired by sea slick tranquility and is made with a focus on gentle shapes, floor-to-ceiling glazing and soft natural colors. The project is oriented to…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Apartment building Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Apartment building Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Apartment building Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Apartment building Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Show all Apartment building Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Apartment building Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,13M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 66
In a groundbreaking development, the first residential designs by the renowned premium car maker Mercedes-Benz have been revealed. These luxurious homes represent a significant achievement for Mercedes-Benz. The launch of the world's inaugural Mercedes-Benz-branded luxury residence, creat…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
Show all Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$458,151
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 60
Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai. An architectural masterpiece rising on Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, just steps from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. With over 60 storeys, Binghatti Skyblade sets a new standard for luxury high-rise living in the heart of Dubai. …
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Residential complex Beverly Residence 2
Residential complex Beverly Residence 2
Residential complex Beverly Residence 2
Residential complex Beverly Residence 2
Residential complex Beverly Residence 2
Show all Residential complex Beverly Residence 2
Residential complex Beverly Residence 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$273,973
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Apartments in the investment-attractive project Beverly Residence 2! Fully furnished kitchen and equipped with Italian appliances! Interest-free installments! Perfect for living, investing or renting! Year of completion: 4th quarter 2024 Amenities: swimming pool, rooftop barbecue and gym, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Empire Estates by Versace
Apartment building Empire Estates by Versace
Apartment building Empire Estates by Versace
Apartment building Empire Estates by Versace
Apartment building Empire Estates by Versace
Show all Apartment building Empire Estates by Versace
Apartment building Empire Estates by Versace
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$568,152
The year of construction 2026
Embrace the charm of a compact dream oasis within the confines of a studio apartment. This kitchen area combines functionality with aesthetics. Your bathroom redefines elegance and luxury. With his elegant design, modern furnishings and impeccable attention in detail, this elegant space offe…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront residence Liv Waterside with swimming pools and a spa center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,17M
We offer luminous apartments, villas, and townhouses with panoramic views of the coast. Each villas is equipped with an elevator. The residence features around-the-clock security, conference rooms, a kids' play room, a billiard room, gardens, a cafe and a lounge area, a cinema, an events roo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,718
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Apartments in the Verano residential complex in the green area of ​​Dubai Studio City! Fully equipped kitchen! Developed infrastructure! The complex has convenient transport accessibility! A great option for living and investing! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or insta…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$286,767
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, jogging paths and a yoga area, a barbecue area, a sauna and a steam bath, a spa center. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household appliances, all plumbi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$606,979
Serenia District West is not just a residential complex, but the real architectural masterpiece, created by Palma Holding for those, who appreciate style, comfort and perfect quality of life. Spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Every corner is thought out to the last detail …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Orchard Place Tower C
Residential complex The Orchard Place Tower C
Residential complex The Orchard Place Tower C
Residential complex The Orchard Place Tower C
Residential complex The Orchard Place Tower C
Show all Residential complex The Orchard Place Tower C
Residential complex The Orchard Place Tower C
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$340,570
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Vista
Apartment building Vista
Apartment building Vista
Apartment building Vista
Apartment building Vista
Show all Apartment building Vista
Apartment building Vista
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 39 m²
1 real estate property 1
Invest in Dubai real estate: record profit and guaranteed security! - No property ownership or rental tax; - Real estate grows in price by 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installments up to 3-5 years; - The best properties at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income of 5-8% with ann…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea
Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea
Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea
Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea
Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea
Show all Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea
Residential complex A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$613,919
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Talea by Omniyat – A Masterpiece on the Dubai Maritime City. Ultra-Luxury Residences Crafted with Architectural Purity. 1 to 4 Bedroom Sky Residences & Penthouses | Completion: Q1 2029 🏙️ Project Overview Talea by Omniyat is an iconic waterfront tower located directly on the Duba…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$332,793
We offer new studios and apartments with private swimming pools. The residence is decorated with splendid cascading water features and has gyms, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a wellness center, swimming pools and a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a gre…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Ocean Star
Residential complex Ocean Star
Residential complex Ocean Star
Residential complex Ocean Star
Residential complex Ocean Star
Show all Residential complex Ocean Star
Residential complex Ocean Star
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$465,753
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 6
New residential complex Ocean Star at Rashid Yachts & Marina! Apartments for living, resale and rental! Profitability - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Due date - 3 quarters. 2028 Infrastructure: gardens, gym, children's playground, 500-meter…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Q Gardens Aliya
Residential complex Q Gardens Aliya
Residential complex Q Gardens Aliya
Residential complex Q Gardens Aliya
Residential complex Q Gardens Aliya
Show all Residential complex Q Gardens Aliya
Residential complex Q Gardens Aliya
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$147,604
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 27
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New Ellison Residence with a swimming pool close to parks and premium infrastructure, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ellison Residence with a swimming pool close to parks and premium infrastructure, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ellison Residence with a swimming pool close to parks and premium infrastructure, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$384,850
Welcome to Ellison - the residential project, which gives a new meaning to comfortable urban life and offers the ideal balance between the dynamic megapolis atmosphere and the secluded natural environment. The complex is situated in Town Square, in the midst of green parks, promenades, and p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Haya on the Park
Residential complex Haya on the Park
Residential complex Haya on the Park
Residential complex Haya on the Park
Residential complex Haya on the Park
Show all Residential complex Haya on the Park
Residential complex Haya on the Park
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$230,380
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the modern project Haya on the Park in the dynamic area of ​​Town Square Dubai! Stunning views of the central park! Apartments include fully equipped kitchens and at least one balcony! Many amenities for relaxation and entertainment! Convenient payment plan! We will select hous…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Show all Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,77M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 54
Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti is an exquisite residential complex located in the vibrant heart of Dubai. This luxury apartment building is a collaboration between Binghatti, a renowned real estate developer, and Mercedes-Benz, the esteemed luxury car brand. Towering majestically at an im…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Show all Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 31
MORE THAN JUST A RESIDENT In its centrally located apartments and its holistic design philosophy. Upper House is a place that broadens horizons by maximizing access to a wealth of facilities and offering expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and Marina Skyline. The residential development c…
Agency
MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKER
Leave a request
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Show all Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$802,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
A luxurious one-bedroom apartment on the beachfront, by Emaar. Experience the ultimate seaside lifestyle in these exquisite apartments from Emaar. The project, named "Seapoint", consists of two towers. Tower 1 has apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms and luxurious penthouses with 4 or 5 bedroo…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,096
Ruby is a modern residential project in the heart of one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). This project is created for those, who are looking for the harmonious combination of stylish architecture, coziness and strategic location. The project o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Show all Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$293,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 16
The beautiful apartments in the new Selina Bay project on the Yas Island Island in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment! Profitability - from 10% in $! Let's provide the investor catalog! Important installment plan! Convenities: pool, children's pool, gym, barbecue site, playgroun…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Show all Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,24M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 30
Chelsea Club-Branded Luxury Residences with Installment Plan in Dubai Maritime City Maritime City is a premier waterfront development in Dubai that seamlessly blends commercial, residential, and maritime industries into a dynamic coastal hub. Strategically located between Port Rashid and Dub…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious apartments with private pools in Ocean Pearl 2 complex, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,15M
SAMANA Ocean Pearl 2 is a unique project located on Dubai Islands. Imagine the morning when the first rays of the sun reflect on the endless azure surface, and a light sea breeze fills your home with freshness. The interiors combine sophisticated style and modern technology. Spacious apartme…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Show all Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay