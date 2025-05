We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and parking spaces.

The residence features a 2-kilimeter-long lagoon and a landscaped promenade, lounge areas, a library and a co-working area, a parking, three swimming pools, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a play room, a yoga studio, a sauna and a steam bath, a cinema, a karaoke room, a club.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

"Smart Home" system

Metro station - 1 minute

Shopping mall - 12 minutes

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 15 minutes

Business Bay - 15 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 17 minutes

DIFC - 20 minutes

Golf club - 22 minutes

Yacht club - 22 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 25 minutes

Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 30 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 35 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure