Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse

Townhouses in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
20
Abu Dhabi
25
Abu Dhabi Emirate
29
Sharjah Emirate
6
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
144 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses in the elite residential complex Reportage Hills in Dubailand, Dubai! Private par…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
Greenz by Danube is a gated community of townhouses and villas in Dubai Academic City!Greenz…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas Offering Ease of Payment in Dubai Dubailand Luxury villas in Wadi Al Safa, Dub…
$1,06M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Townhouses with Premium Amenities and Easy Access to Airport in Khalifa City This developmen…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
Floor 2/2
Ibiza at DAMAC Lagoons — Mediterranean-Inspired Townhouses in Dubai   Description I…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Discover luxury living at its finest with this exquisite 4-bedroom townhouse in Habtoor Gran…
$6,51M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$880,978
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses with Premium Amenities in JVC Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is one of Duba…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses with Easy 70/30 Payment Terms in Sharjah The project is located in the Barashi…
$481,478
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Furnished Villas with 1% Monthly Payment Plan in Dubai Academic City This residential …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxurious designer apartment in the new residential complex ANWA ARIA on the shores of Dubai…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Discover luxury living at its finest with this exquisite 3-bedroom townhouse in Habtoor Gran…
$4,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Talia at The Valley by Emaar offers exclusive townhouses near Al-Ain Road, Dubai, with open-…
$673,836
Leave a request
Townhouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
This stunning 5 to 6 bedroom townhouse is part of the world's first “AI-powered green commun…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in stunning Vida Residences Hillside complex in Dubai Hills! In the green area of…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Townhouses with Premium Amenities and Easy Access to Airport in Khalifa City This developmen…
$1,20M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 8
Floarea Breeze – island aesthetics, design residences and privacy in a premium project on Du…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
Hayat by Dubai South - new townhouses in the modern community of Dubai.Hayat by Dubai South …
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with Covered Parking on Yas Island Near Golf Courses These townhouses are located…
$916,771
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 4 and 5 Bedroom Townhouses in Academic City Dubai Academic City emerges as one of Dub…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Fay Valley is a collection of villas and townhouses in the eco-friendly area of Masdar City …
$855,022
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 7
Sensi is a modern coastal residence on Saadiyat Island with high investment potential.Sensi …
$3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Damac Islands offers residents a luxurious lifestyle that blends a reosrt style way of livin…
$959,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Trust is proud to present this exquisite townhouse located in the prestigious Trump Internat…
$1,05M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Greenz by Danube is a gated community of townhouses and villas in Dubai Academic City!Greenz…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and beach access! A wonderful apartment for li…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room townhouse in Abu Al Abyad, United Arab Emirates
3 room townhouse
Abu Al Abyad, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Looking to buy investment property by the sea without risks and overpayments? While most in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Eco-Homes in Complex in Sharjah Immerse yourself in a transformative living experienc…
$787,453
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
This ultra-luxurious 5-bedroom townhouse in Ibiza, Damac Lagoons, offers a spacious and cont…
$1,05M
Leave a request

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go