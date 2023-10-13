UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in UAE
Dubai
96
Sharjah Emirate
34
Abu Dhabi
13
Abu Dhabi Emirate
13
Ras al-Khaimah
7
Sharjah
6
Townhouse
Clear all
156 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
5
306 m²
Property Features: - Open plan layout in sportscity - Sound isolated - Heat isolated - Kitc…
€1,09M
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
320 m²
Property Features: - Open plan layout in sports city - Sound isolated - Heat isolated - Kit…
€1,14M
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3
3
192 m²
Portofino at Damac Lagoons is a new development by Damac Properties that offers elegant desi…
€568,497
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
210 m²
Introducing DAMAC Lagoons, chic townhouses with gleaming facades located in a new residentia…
€613,718
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
212 m²
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
€600,797
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€646,019
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
215 m²
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
€646,019
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
5
211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€756,876
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
5
218 m²
Verona at Damac Hills 2 is a new vibrant and extraordinary development by Damac Properties t…
€472,627
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Dubai, UAE
3
145 m²
An innovative townhouse complex in Dubai Land. Based on the concept of the house as a reposi…
€387,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Dubai, UAE
4
145 m²
A new project from a reliable developer, which is designed to become a happy place where eve…
€657,534
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Dubai, UAE
5
150 m²
€744,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
6
5
284 m²
3
Morocco — the last cluster in DAMAC Lagoons from DAMAC Properties, which was announced in th…
€998,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
4
213 m²
3
Morocco — the last cluster in DAMAC Lagoons from DAMAC Properties, which was announced in th…
€749,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
6
4
307 m²
2
€878,608
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
5
3
269 m²
2
€878,608
Recommend
