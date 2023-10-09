UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in UAE
Dubai
451
Sharjah Emirate
101
Abu Dhabi Emirate
48
Abu Dhabi
41
Ras al-Khaimah
20
Sharjah
17
Umm al-Quwain
4
Ajman
3
Ajman Emirate
3
Deira
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
56 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
8
7
1 271 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
7
6
1 040 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
6
5
426 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€892,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
4
352 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
7
5
1 m²
2
€1,24M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
6
4
0 m²
2
€1,24M
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with sea view, with first coastline
UAE, UAE
2
229 m²
Danah Bay — flagship project from the leading investment holding UAE Dubai Investments, loca…
€655,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
12
3 069 m²
The most luxurious villa in La Mer An ultra-luxurious 7-bedroom mansion in La Mer with brea…
€82,18M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ras, UAE
5
5
799 m²
Bиза на 12 лет Бизнес-лицензия на 12 лет Испытайте эксклюзивную жизнь на острове в сам…
€1,75M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
6
6
8 750 m²
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located i…
€8,43M
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with terrace, gym
Dubai, UAE
4
729 m²
The villa is located in District 11 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City district, is a master co…
€4,34M
4
1
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
5
3
212 m²
2
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
€605,063
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
5
455 m²
3
€1,64M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
4
239 m²
3
€517,920
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5
5
625 m²
2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
€1,43M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
UAE, UAE
7
8
1 874 m²
2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
€15,43M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7
7
720 m²
3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
€2,07M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
UAE, UAE
5
6
526 m²
2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
5
2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
€685,820
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5
10
1 068 m²
2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€2,99M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6
9
3
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€4,05M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5
8
1 163 m²
2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€3,01M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
UAE, UAE
5
8
746 m²
2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
€6,15M
Recommend
House with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
2 044 m²
Dining Areas: a) Large Formal Dining Room, Ground Floor with Book Matched “Calacatta Oro Ma…
€28,51M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
4
3
166 m²
1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
€336,755
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in UAE
villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes
Properties features in UAE
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL