Seaview Houses for Sale in UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Sea view

Beachfront Houses in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
146
Abu Dhabi
135
Ras Al Khaimah
4
Umm Al Quwain
14
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
85 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 16
Exquisitely Crafted Modern Seaside Luxury Apartments in Mina Al Arab Nestled along the prist…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 11
Luxury Apartments with 24-Month After-Delivery Installments in Dubai Islands This 2-block pr…
$4,92M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$990,667
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious Villas with Installment until Delivery on Siniyah Island in Umm Al Quwain Sobha Si…
$7,54M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/3
Floating Investment-Villas in a Matchless Project in The World Islands Dubai The World Islan…
$6,02M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Waterfront Real Estate on Dubai Water Canal Located along the Dubai Water Canal besid…
$8,96M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/9
Exclusive Waterfront Apartments with Installment on Umm Al Quwain’s Siniyah Island Siniyah I…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/9
Modern Waterfront Apartments with Installments on Siniyah Island ​Siniyah Island, located o…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Mansion 7 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Mansion 7 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 1/6
Specially Designed Detached House in The World Islands Sweden Island The World Islands is a …
$34,19M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Luxury Apartments in Dubai Islands with Sea Views Located in the prestigious Dubai Islands, …
$2,61M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 9
Beachfront Duplex Apartment in Siniyah Island Umm Al Quwain Discover an exceptional resident…
$984,894
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 535 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious Villas with Installment until Delivery on Siniyah Island in Umm Al Quwain Sobha Si…
$3,16M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 13
Branded Waterfront Apartments by Anantara in Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Situated along the …
$4,01M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 310 m²
Floor 100/100
Luxurious Apartments with Installment Options in a Residence in Dubai The sea views luxuriou…
$34,47M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 733 m²
Floor 13/18
Cavalli Design Apartments with Private Pool and Garden in Dubai, Al Safa Al Safa is a develo…
$11,31M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/9
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments with Installment on Siniyah Island, Umm Al-Quwain Siniyah Is…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 11/13
Luxury Apartments on the First-Ever Island Branded by Brabus Brabus Island is set in the pre…
$5,11M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 14
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments on Prestigious Hayat Island Hayat Island, located in Mina Al…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 306 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$3,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 2/9
Seafront Apartments with Installments on Siniyah Island Siniya Island, located in Umm Al Quw…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 18
Resort-Inspired Canalfront Apartments in Mina Al Arab Nestled within Mina Al Arab in Ras Al …
$1,49M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in United Arab Emirates

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go