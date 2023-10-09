Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in UAE

Dubai
451
Sharjah Emirate
101
Abu Dhabi Emirate
48
Abu Dhabi
41
Ras al-Khaimah
20
Sharjah
17
Umm al-Quwain
4
Ajman
3
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
56 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 271 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€5,00M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 040 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€3,25M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€892,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,24M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 0 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,24M
2 room house with balcony, with sea view, with first coastline in UAE, UAE
2 room house with balcony, with sea view, with first coastline
UAE, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Area 229 m²
Danah Bay — flagship project from the leading investment holding UAE Dubai Investments, loca…
€655,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 12
Area 3 069 m²
The most luxurious villa in La Mer An ultra-luxurious 7-bedroom mansion in La Mer with brea…
€82,18M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ras, UAE
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ras, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 799 m²
Bиза на 12 лет Бизнес-лицензия на 12 лет Испытайте эксклюзивную жизнь на острове в сам…
€1,75M
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Dubai, UAE
5 room house with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 8 750 m²
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located i…
€8,43M
3 room house with sea view, with terrace, gym in Dubai, UAE
3 room house with sea view, with terrace, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 729 m²
The villa is located in District 11 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City district, is a master co…
€4,34M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
€605,063
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,64M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
€517,920
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
€1,43M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in UAE, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
UAE, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 874 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
€15,43M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
€2,07M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in UAE, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
UAE, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
€685,820
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€2,99M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€4,05M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€3,01M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in UAE, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
UAE, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 746 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
€6,15M
House with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
House with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Area 2 044 m²
Dining Areas: a) Large Formal Dining Room, Ground Floor with Book Matched “Calacatta Oro Ma…
€28,51M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
€336,755

Property types in UAE

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in UAE

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir