Rivana in The Valley — a new set of elite twin-ville from Emaar Properties. The project is being built on the territory of the integrated community of The Valley. Residences will be surrounded by picturesque greenery of parks, their own social infrastructure and places for recreation and entertainment. Two options for twin-ville design are available: Kai and Clara. Spacious residences will be designed with a focus on the comfort and privacy of future residents. The property will include a spacious terrace or balcony, a staff room, a laundry room, a pantry, a restroom, etc. All areas are presented in the configuration with a garden and garage. When creating the interiors of residences, premium materials and high-quality fittings will be used. Advantages of the complex: On the territory of megacomunity, public amenities will be available for residents, where you can pleasantly spend leisure time taking care of your health. Among them: tread and bike paths, walking paths, an open-air living room, an astronomical center, a zoo and a farm, a multifunctional playground, a gym, a zone for yoga and meditation, a trampoline park. You can actively relax on the basketball court, in the zone for playing table tennis. Location: 5 – 15 minutes - Dubai Outlet Mall, Camel farm, DAMAC Hills 2. 20 – 30 minutes - Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Business Bay, Downtown Dubai. The Valley megacomunity, part of which will be the Rivana project, will strategically be located along the major Dubai — Al Ain Road highway. One of the main routes of the emirate will allow you to quickly get to important areas of Dubai. In 10 minutes, residents will be able to get to Dubai Outlet Mall. This is the first conceptual outlet center in the Middle East where you can buy discounted products from more than 1,200 leading world brands. The same time takes a trip to entertainment and golf courses in neighboring DAMAC Hills 2. Travel time to the famous Downtown Dubai — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall will take 25 minutes from The Valley. It will take the same time to get to the Dubai Business Center — Business Bay, and to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ). If you decide to have a pleasant time among the popular coastal locations of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, it will take about 40 minutes to travel.