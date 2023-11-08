  1. Realting.com
  UAE
  Damac Hills 2

Damac Hills 2

Dubai, UAE
from
€736,002
;
4 1
Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Premium class
2027
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of villa Damac Hills 2

Other complexes
Villa Sobha Hartland Estate 2
Villa Sobha Hartland Estate 2
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,78M
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Realty
Experience luxury living at its finest in the heart of Dubai with Hartland 2 Villas - standalone villas featuring 5 spacious bedrooms! Envisioned as an urban community in the heart of a forest sanctuary with dedicated green spaces and open areas, this community of approximately 8 million sq.ft. encloses private gated communities and large lagoons to provide you with a sense of peace and tranquility. 🔴 3 Layouts for 5 beds, EOI 🔴 8500 sqft. 🔴 Golf Club. 🔴 Limited units 🔴 High demand 🔴 Lake lagoons 🔴 Lifts - Big Terrace  🔴 Swimming pools 🔴 Starting price 22 million Dirhams Brokers welcome, this listing is from SOBHA Developers Office!  
Villa Rivana
Villa Rivana
Dubai, UAE
from
€691,934
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Rivana in The Valley — a new set of elite twin-ville from Emaar Properties. The project is being built on the territory of the integrated community of The Valley. Residences will be surrounded by picturesque greenery of parks, their own social infrastructure and places for recreation and entertainment. Two options for twin-ville design are available: Kai and Clara. Spacious residences will be designed with a focus on the comfort and privacy of future residents. The property will include a spacious terrace or balcony, a staff room, a laundry room, a pantry, a restroom, etc. All areas are presented in the configuration with a garden and garage. When creating the interiors of residences, premium materials and high-quality fittings will be used. Advantages of the complex: On the territory of megacomunity, public amenities will be available for residents, where you can pleasantly spend leisure time taking care of your health. Among them: tread and bike paths, walking paths, an open-air living room, an astronomical center, a zoo and a farm, a multifunctional playground, a gym, a zone for yoga and meditation, a trampoline park. You can actively relax on the basketball court, in the zone for playing table tennis. Location: 5 – 15 minutes - Dubai Outlet Mall, Camel farm, DAMAC Hills 2. 20 – 30 minutes - Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Business Bay, Downtown Dubai. The Valley megacomunity, part of which will be the Rivana project, will strategically be located along the major Dubai — Al Ain Road highway. One of the main routes of the emirate will allow you to quickly get to important areas of Dubai. In 10 minutes, residents will be able to get to Dubai Outlet Mall. This is the first conceptual outlet center in the Middle East where you can buy discounted products from more than 1,200 leading world brands. The same time takes a trip to entertainment and golf courses in neighboring DAMAC Hills 2. Travel time to the famous Downtown Dubai — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall will take 25 minutes from The Valley. It will take the same time to get to the Dubai Business Center — Business Bay, and to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ). If you decide to have a pleasant time among the popular coastal locations of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, it will take about 40 minutes to travel. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in the UAE! Consultation is FREE!
Villa 4BR | Morocco | Damac Lagoons
Villa 4BR | Morocco | Damac Lagoons
Dubai, UAE
from
€723,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Damac Lagoons, known as Morocco by Damac Properties Key Highlights; Pristine water lagoons & sandy beaches Attractive & flexible payment plan options Waterside cafes & gondola rides-like facilities Waterside boutiques, shopping & dining venues Amenities & Facilities; 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,280 Sqft 2 Car parking spaces Laundry area Store area Garden Walk-in-closet Lawn Terrace Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlets Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Jogging, Running & Cycling track Sports court Fitness centr Supermarket & Shopping area Water activity Park & Leisure Nearby Neighbourhood; Damac Hills – 1.6Km Remraam – 2.0Km Studio City – 2.9Km Motor City – 2.9Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
