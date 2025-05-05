  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Mayfair Gardens Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Mayfair Gardens Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,44M
;
17
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25449
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2442646
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Welcome to Mayfair Gardens - a new sample of luxury life in the heart of Dubai. This project ideally combines elegance and modern urban style, creates space, where comfort, prestige and exclusivity become lifestyle. Every day is full of wonderful panoramic views, the highest service level and the atmosphere of refined harmony here.

Interiors are designed in the modern style with a focus on natural lighting and premium materials. One-bedroom apartments offer the stylish combination of functionality and luxury: floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the city, kitchen with premium appliances, elegant bathrooms with marble elements and high-quality sanitary ware.

Residents can relax by the infinity pool with a view of Dubai surroundings, spend time at the luxury lounge areas, enjoy gastronomic masterpieces in the fine restaurants or go in for sports in the modern fitness center. Landscaped gardens and barbecue areas create the atmosphere of seclusion and harmony, and special spaces for board games, chess and billiard allow to enjoy activities.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • panoramic view of the city
  • lounge areas
  • gym
  • yoga studio
  • equipped chess playing areas
  • billiard table
  • table tennis and football
  • lush garden
  • barbecue area

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 4 minutes
  • DIFC - 3 minutes
  • La Mer - 5 minutes
  • City Walk - 2 minutes
  • Dubai Water Canal - 6 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Nasaq 5
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,863
Residential complex New low-rise Phoenix Residence with a swimming pool and a golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$355,459
Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments Izzzi Life with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,838
Residential complex Trussardi Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$460,787
Residential complex New beachfront residence Anwa Aria with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to Jumeirah Beach, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$742,436
You are viewing
Residential complex New Mayfair Gardens Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,44M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Dubai Oasis
Residential complex Dubai Oasis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,53M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 533–663 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, on an area of 322,000 m2. The villas are designed in such a way that you can have a secluded private life and at the same time easily build relationships wit…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex STERLING
Residential complex STERLING
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,141
THE EXPRESSION OF INFINITUDE The Sterling by OMNIYAT is a luxury residential development consisting of 2 stunning twin towers located in the heart of Dubai, nestled between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Water Canal. With a facade featuring a matte silver finish, the Sterling’…
Agency
Address Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Sobha Crest Grande
Residential complex Sobha Crest Grande
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$393,550
The year of construction 2025
Best payment plans / Direct water view / Smart home / Best location Luxurious 1-bedroom apartment of 69 square meters. m in Hartland with lush green spaces, world-class amenities and many appetizing eateries, shopping centers and entertainment venues. renting out in March 2025 fully furnish…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications