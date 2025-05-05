Residential complex New Mayfair Gardens Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE

Welcome to Mayfair Gardens - a new sample of luxury life in the heart of Dubai. This project ideally combines elegance and modern urban style, creates space, where comfort, prestige and exclusivity become lifestyle. Every day is full of wonderful panoramic views, the highest service level and the atmosphere of refined harmony here.

Interiors are designed in the modern style with a focus on natural lighting and premium materials. One-bedroom apartments offer the stylish combination of functionality and luxury: floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the city, kitchen with premium appliances, elegant bathrooms with marble elements and high-quality sanitary ware.

Residents can relax by the infinity pool with a view of Dubai surroundings, spend time at the luxury lounge areas, enjoy gastronomic masterpieces in the fine restaurants or go in for sports in the modern fitness center. Landscaped gardens and barbecue areas create the atmosphere of seclusion and harmony, and special spaces for board games, chess and billiard allow to enjoy activities.

Amenities:

infinity pool

panoramic view of the city

lounge areas

gym

yoga studio

equipped chess playing areas

billiard table

table tennis and football

lush garden

barbecue area

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Burj Khalifa - 4 minutes

DIFC - 3 minutes

La Mer - 5 minutes

City Walk - 2 minutes

Dubai Water Canal - 6 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure