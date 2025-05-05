  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
2
Media Media
ID: 22152
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394341
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

V1STARA HOUSE is a residential complex, named after Sanskrit word "Vistara" (infinite space). It's a modern building, focused on the family comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural light, and the ceiling height is 3.1 meters. On each floor, there are from 6 to 11 apartments, providing privacy.

Available layouts:

  • 86 apartments with 1 bedroom: include a full bathroom and a guest toilet.
  • 9 apartments with 2 bedrooms: have 3 bathrooms, including 1 bath and a guest toilet.
  • 22 apartments with 2.5 bedrooms: 3 full bathrooms, 1 bath and a guest toilet.
  • 16 apartments with 3.5 bedrooms: 4 bathrooms, 2 baths, a guest toilet, a separate storage.

Amenities

  • lobby
  • swimming pool
  • kids' pool
  • outdoor kids' playground
  • kids' play room
  • sauna
  • gym
  • club
  • games room
  • cinema
  • barbecue area
  • 4-level parking

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

The payment plan is 50/50 with an instalment plan after completion for 2.5 years.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Partly furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Places of interest

  • Bluewaters Island - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Jebel Ali Beach - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Golf Estates - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Education

  • The Arbor School - 5 minutes
  • Jebel Ali Village Nursery - 5 minutes
  • Redwood Montessori Nursery - 5 minutes
  • Chubby Cheeks Nursery - 5 minutes

Shopping

  • The Pavilion - Al Furjan - 5 minutes
  • Discovery Garden Pavilion - 5 minutes

Healthcare

  • Medcare - 5 minutes
  • Medicentres Al Furjan - 5 minutes
  • Advanced Care - 7 minutes

Transport

  • Al Furjan metro station - 5 minutes
  • Discovery Gardens metro station - 5 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
Leave a request
