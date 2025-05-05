Residential complex Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai

V1STARA HOUSE is a residential complex, named after Sanskrit word "Vistara" (infinite space). It's a modern building, focused on the family comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural light, and the ceiling height is 3.1 meters. On each floor, there are from 6 to 11 apartments, providing privacy.

Available layouts:

86 apartments with 1 bedroom: include a full bathroom and a guest toilet.

9 apartments with 2 bedrooms: have 3 bathrooms, including 1 bath and a guest toilet.

22 apartments with 2.5 bedrooms: 3 full bathrooms, 1 bath and a guest toilet.

16 apartments with 3.5 bedrooms: 4 bathrooms, 2 baths, a guest toilet, a separate storage.

Amenities

lobby

swimming pool

kids' pool

outdoor kids' playground

kids' play room

sauna

gym

club

games room

cinema

barbecue area

4-level parking

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

The payment plan is 50/50 with an instalment plan after completion for 2.5 years.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Partly furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Places of interest

Bluewaters Island - 15 minutes

Dubai Marina - 15 minutes

Jebel Ali Beach - 20 minutes

Jumeirah Golf Estates - 20 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes

Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Education

The Arbor School - 5 minutes

Jebel Ali Village Nursery - 5 minutes

Redwood Montessori Nursery - 5 minutes

Chubby Cheeks Nursery - 5 minutes

Shopping

The Pavilion - Al Furjan - 5 minutes

Discovery Garden Pavilion - 5 minutes

Healthcare

Medcare - 5 minutes

Medicentres Al Furjan - 5 minutes

Advanced Care - 7 minutes

Transport