  Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€149,518
About the complex

The project has a wide range of flats with different layouts: furnished studios and flats with 1-3 bedrooms.

Various amenities are also available for residents: shops, lounge areas, table tennis, basketball court, jogging tracks, co-working centre, etc.

The complex is located on the main highway Sheikh Zayed Road. This provides easy transport links to all the best neighbourhoods in Dubai.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Downtown Jabel Ali is a developing neighbourhood in Dubai. It has residential areas as well as walkable recreational areas with many green parks and lakes. The area has modern infrastructure including skyscrapers, hotels and shopping centres.

The neighbourhood is conveniently located along the modern Sheikh Zayed Road. The best attractions and resort areas of Dubai can be reached within minutes.

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Seslia Tower – a new project from the developer Tiger Group, located in the JVT area. The 36-story tower, rapidly towering above the surroundings, is a residential complex equipped to the highest standards. The residential complex presents the most popular types of real estate, including studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The project has impressive architectural solutions: facade glazing in combination with protruding balcony lines emphasizes a dynamic and modern design. Feel a completely new lifestyle with a set of exclusive amenities for residents: - 4-story indoor parking; - own gym with premium equipment; - steam bath and sauna; - pool; - sports grounds; - playgrounds; - premises for events and conferences; - treadmills; - children's pool; - barbecue area; - security and video surveillance. Location: An important feature of the Seslia Tower residential complex – unique location. Developed infrastructure allows you to use all the necessary facilities, which are located in minutes from the place of residence. In the immediate vicinity of the tower are located in close proximity to the main road networks and metro stations, which significantly expands transport opportunities for residents and allows you to quickly reach key areas and attractions of Dubai. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Plus investment: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. Completion - 1st quarter of 2023. Advantages 17% discount is possible. Location and nearby infrastructure Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes Business Bay - 10 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Golf Club - 10 minutes
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, gazeboes. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious residential area, close to Jumeirah Beach and Palm Jumeirah. Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes Mall of Emirates - 17 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes Dubai Mall - 23 minutes
