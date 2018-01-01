Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE

The project has a wide range of flats with different layouts: furnished studios and flats with 1-3 bedrooms.

Various amenities are also available for residents: shops, lounge areas, table tennis, basketball court, jogging tracks, co-working centre, etc.

The complex is located on the main highway Sheikh Zayed Road. This provides easy transport links to all the best neighbourhoods in Dubai.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Downtown Jabel Ali is a developing neighbourhood in Dubai. It has residential areas as well as walkable recreational areas with many green parks and lakes. The area has modern infrastructure including skyscrapers, hotels and shopping centres.

The neighbourhood is conveniently located along the modern Sheikh Zayed Road. The best attractions and resort areas of Dubai can be reached within minutes.