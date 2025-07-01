Residential complex The Best Location

Wynwood by Imtiaz is an ultra-modern residential project on the islands of Dubai, creating a resort-style atmosphere within the metropolis. The project features 1-4 bedroom apartments and duplexes ranging from 55 to 330 m². All residences are designed with an emphasis on comfort, views, and premium infrastructure. The complex is located just 5 minutes from the yacht club, beach, and Dubai Islands golf course, 15 minutes from the airport, and 20 minutes from downtown Dubai. Amenities include a panoramic rooftop infinity pool, fitness room, jacuzzi, yoga areas, children's pool, green courtyard, designer Whisper Steps staircase, and VIP parking.
