  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  Residential complex The Best Location

Residential complex The Best Location

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$603,000
ID: 28033
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Wynwood by Imtiaz is an ultra-modern residential project on the islands of Dubai, creating a resort-style atmosphere within the metropolis. The project features 1-4 bedroom apartments and duplexes ranging from 55 to 330 m². All residences are designed with an emphasis on comfort, views, and premium infrastructure. The complex is located just 5 minutes from the yacht club, beach, and Dubai Islands golf course, 15 minutes from the airport, and 20 minutes from downtown Dubai. Amenities include a panoramic rooftop infinity pool, fitness room, jacuzzi, yoga areas, children's pool, green courtyard, designer Whisper Steps staircase, and VIP parking.

 

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
