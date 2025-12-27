  1. Realting.com
Off-Plan Apartments in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Ghadeer Al Tayr
3
Ghantout
1
Gantout
1
Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar
Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar
Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar
Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar
Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar
Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$959,538
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar. Exclusive Seaside Living in Abu Dhabi. Project Overview: Welcome to The Beach House at Fahid Island, a landmark seaside development by Aldar Properties. Located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, this project blends contemporary design,…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views
Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views
Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views
Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views
Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views
Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$797,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Grove Uptown Views is a residential complex in Saadiyat Grove that boasts a prestigious location surrounded by shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions within a vibrant cultural district.    From studios to two-bedroom apartments, this complex offers the perfect blend of exquisite …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$735,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 33
Sunstone by IMKAN - seaside elegance and architectural harmony on Al Reem Island.Sunstone is an exclusive residential complex from IMKAN Properties, located in the coastal area of Makers District on Al Reem Island. The project is created for those who appreciate modern design, natural aesthe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
OneOne
Apartment building Brabus Island
Apartment building Brabus Island
Apartment building Brabus Island
Apartment building Brabus Island
Apartment building Brabus Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 12
Strategically positioned within Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi; a prestigious waterfront development along the Arabian Gulf’s eastern coast. This prime location ensures residents have easy access to both Abu Dhabi’s city center and major transport routes leading to Dubai. This high-end residential…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water,…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$945,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Brabus Island is a bold residential project from developer Reportage, created in collaboration with legendary German brand BRABUS. The complex is located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach area of Abu Dhabi and consists of four 13-story buildings comprising 352 apartments and 96 villas. The ar…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Residential complex Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Residential complex Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Residential complex Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Residential complex Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Residential complex Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$986,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Discover Fahid Beach Terraces, a collection of premium residences designed by world-renowned architect Koichi Takada.   Located on Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's first island dedicated entirely to wellness, the project offers six elegant buildings with 1-4 bedroom apartments on t…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex Mamsha Palm
Residential complex Mamsha Palm
Residential complex Mamsha Palm
Residential complex Mamsha Palm
Residential complex Mamsha Palm
Residential complex Mamsha Palm
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,69M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
The Japanese-style Mamsha Palm residence is an architectural innovation inspired by nature.   In collaboration with world-renowned architect Koichi Takada, Mamsha Palm represents iconic architecture that brings nature back to the urban environment.   The biophilic design resemble…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott
Residential complex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott
Residential complex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott
Residential complex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott
Residential complex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott
Residential complex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$658,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Seamont. Autograph Collection by Marriott — Luxury where the sea meets the sky. Imagine: panoramic views of the turquoise sea, architecture that echoes the curves of the waves, and a rhythm of life built on harmony. Seamont is not just a residence, it is a premium coastal retreat on Reem Isl…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Apartments
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Apartments
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Apartments
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Apartments
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Apartments
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$465,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$904,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
The Row Saadiyat is an iconic residential complex ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat cultural district. Just steps away from Abu Dhabi's most prominent attractions, it provides comfortable, heated access to prestigious museums, beaches, and cultural venues.   The complex feat…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex The Beach House Fahid
Residential complex The Beach House Fahid
Residential complex The Beach House Fahid
Residential complex The Beach House Fahid
Residential complex The Beach House Fahid
Residential complex The Beach House Fahid
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$494,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Find your balance in a place surrounded by natural beauty and an inspiring community. Located in the vibrant heart of Fahid Island, The Beach House Fahid offers partial views of the endless sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as unobstructed access to the shoreline, landscaped gardens, Coral …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
from
$465,753
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$781,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Vida Residences Saadiyat Island is a dynamic and sophisticated community that harmoniously blends culture, creativity, and comfort. Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, this residential complex offers 121 modern 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, designed with attention to detail, combini…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex Brabus Island The Villas
Residential complex Brabus Island The Villas
Residential complex Brabus Island The Villas
Residential complex Brabus Island The Villas
Residential complex Brabus Island The Villas
Residential complex Brabus Island The Villas
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,86M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Brabus Island The Villas was created by Cosmo Developments, part of Flag Holding Group, with support from Reportage. This ultra-luxury residential complex is located on the coast of Abu Dhabi and includes 92 villas in a private and prestigious location. The design reflects the BRABUS philoso…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Residential complex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Residential complex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Residential complex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Residential complex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Residential complex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$550,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
We present to your attention a new project with a variety of luxurious residences for modern living - Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22.   Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of one of these elite homes. Modern, stylish apartments with breathtaking views of the canal.  …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,26M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive complex that will be located in Abu Dhabi. Leading development company Ohana Development is creating this project in collaboration with global luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex will feature a stunning collection of branded …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Show all Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apar…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Residential complex Louvre
Residential complex Louvre
Residential complex Louvre
Residential complex Louvre
Residential complex Louvre
Residential complex Louvre
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 23
Bonuses in the new Louvre project in the very center of Saadiyat Island! Apartments for life and investment! High rental income - from 10%! Let's provide the investor catalog! Important installment plan! The deadline is 2025 Convenities: infinity-basin, fitness center, yoga, pilates, cin…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Royal Park
Residential complex Royal Park
Residential complex Royal Park
Residential complex Royal Park
Residential complex Royal Park
Residential complex Royal Park
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$219,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Budget apartments in the new Royal Park complex in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment! Yield from 10%! Green area! Installment plan 0%! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 2 quarters. 2027 Amenities: private parking, swimming pool, children's pool, gym, children's pl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$660,575
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 4–1 156 m²
12 real estate properties 12
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in the new Saadiyat Grove area on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The largest developer of UAE, Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the world-famous Louvre Abu D…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
4.2 – 80.2
399,714 – 783,289
Apartment 2 rooms
141.1 – 189.6
1,23M – 1,58M
Apartment 5 rooms
1 156.0
10,85M
Agency
Unique Homes Worldwide Properties
Residential complex Oasis 2
Residential complex Oasis 2
Residential complex Oasis 2
Residential complex Oasis 2
Residential complex Oasis 2
Residential complex Oasis 2
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,384
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
The new Oasis Residences Two residential complex in Abu Dhabi! Rent rental from $ 1100 per month! Let's provide the investor catalog! The complex is handed over! Apartments are completely equipped with modern amenities, such as designer kitchens, built -in cabinets and dressing rooms. In…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex One Reem Island
Residential complex One Reem Island
Residential complex One Reem Island
Residential complex One Reem Island
Residential complex One Reem Island
Residential complex One Reem Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,61M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 377 m²
1 real estate property 1
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
377.0
2,61M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$353,319
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the new elite project The Bay Residence 2 on the island of Yas Island! Right on the coast of Yas Island! Stunning panoramic views! Premium amenities! Near the bay! A great option for life, resale and rent! Guaranteed investment income! The kitchen is completely furnished with e…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex The Arthouse
Residential complex The Arthouse
Residential complex The Arthouse
Residential complex The Arthouse
Residential complex The Arthouse
Residential complex The Arthouse
Residential complex The Arthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$898,443
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
The apartments in the new project of The Art House on the island of Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi! Museums: Zayed Natioinal, Louvre, and Guggenheim! The best UAE beach is nearby! Panoramic view of the sea! A great option for life and investment! We will pick up housing with a favorable mortga…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex AL MARYAH VISTA 3
Residential complex AL MARYAH VISTA 3
Residential complex AL MARYAH VISTA 3
Residential complex AL MARYAH VISTA 3
Residential complex AL MARYAH VISTA 3
Residential complex AL MARYAH VISTA 3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,785
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 45
Apartments with a panoramic view of the embankment! Alending alend (ROI - from 10% of $). It will be used for Dolgoccal rental! Vista 3 residential complex near Al -Rim near the popular shopping centers of Abu Dhabi and the best educational institutions of the Emirates. convenience: - l…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Volta by Damac
Apartment building Volta by Damac
Apartment building Volta by Damac
Apartment building Volta by Damac
Apartment building Volta by Damac
Apartment building Volta by Damac
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$673,372
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 60
The renowned developer DAMAC Properties, one of the leading developers in the United Arab Emirates, has built these prestigious and luxurious properties in the center of Dubai. DAMAC Properties is known for projects such as DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, DAMAC Lagoons and Coral Reef. The project arch…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex Bloom Living Granada
Residential complex Bloom Living Granada
Residential complex Bloom Living Granada
Residential complex Bloom Living Granada
Residential complex Bloom Living Granada
Residential complex Bloom Living Granada
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$402,942
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Elegant apartments in the new Bloom Living Granada project in Abu Dhabi! A great project for living with a family! For lovers of walks and nature! Beautiful panoramic look! Instrom without % after the transmission of keys! A good increase in the cost of real estate in this location is expect…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Perla 3
Residential complex Perla 3
Residential complex Perla 3
Residential complex Perla 3
Residential complex Perla 3
Residential complex Perla 3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$338,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Apartments in the new residential complex of Perla 3 on the island of Yas in Abu Dhabi! A great option for life and investment (ROI - 7.3% in $)! The apartments are completely furnished! We will provide an investor catalog! The deadline is 2 square meters. 2027 Convenities: gym, landscap…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex The Bay Residence
Residential complex The Bay Residence
Residential complex The Bay Residence
Residential complex The Bay Residence
Residential complex The Bay Residence
Residential complex The Bay Residence
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,835
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Apartment in the elite project The Bay Residence on the coast of Yas Island! Perfect for life, investment and alend! Yet of 5.9 % in $! Let's provide the investor catalog! Exciting view of the sea and the opportunity to walk along the coast! convenience: landscape pools for adults and chil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Reem Five
Apartment building Reem Five
Apartment building Reem Five
Apartment building Reem Five
Apartment building Reem Five
Apartment building Reem Five
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$552,117
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
Area 105 m²
1 real estate property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RER…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
105.0
552,117
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Park View
Residential complex Park View
Residential complex Park View
Residential complex Park View
Residential complex Park View
Residential complex Park View
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$197,659
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
Apartments in the new Park View project in Abu Dhabi! Close to the sea! Near the main attractions, the university and the Louvre! For life, resale and rent! Panoramic view of the Arab Gulf! Installment plan without %! Near the best beach in Abu Dhabi! The house is rented out! - The cost o…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex MAMSHA GARDENS
Residential complex MAMSHA GARDENS
Residential complex MAMSHA GARDENS
Residential complex MAMSHA GARDENS
Residential complex MAMSHA GARDENS
Residential complex MAMSHA GARDENS
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$837,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Apartments in the luxurious Mamsha Gardens project on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi! Premium decoration and Smart House system! Ecological community! Many amenities for a comfortable life! We will pick up housing with a profitable bet on a mortgage or an installment plan in the UAE! Conveni…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Reem Eleven
Residential complex Reem Eleven
Residential complex Reem Eleven
Residential complex Reem Eleven
Residential complex Reem Eleven
Residential complex Reem Eleven
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,21M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 19
Fully furnished apartments in the residential complex Reem Eleven in Abu Dhabi! Excellent location! Developed infrastructure! Smart Home system! Easy access to key infrastructure! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: fitness center…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$516,400
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 24
Modern apartment in the new Marlin project in Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Investment-attractive apartments! Yields from 10% to $! Provide an investor catalogue! Fully equipped kitchen! Interest-free installments!Facilities: round-the-clock video surveillance, security system, concierge and pa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Residential complex Selina Bay
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$293,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 16
The beautiful apartments in the new Selina Bay project on the Yas Island Island in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment! Profitability - from 10% in $! Let's provide the investor catalog! Important installment plan! Convenities: pool, children's pool, gym, barbecue site, playgroun…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Nouran Living
Residential complex Nouran Living
Residential complex Nouran Living
Residential complex Nouran Living
Residential complex Nouran Living
Residential complex Nouran Living
Residential complex Nouran Living
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$223,772
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
Residential complex Renad Tower
Residential complex Renad Tower
Residential complex Renad Tower
Residential complex Renad Tower
Residential complex Renad Tower
Residential complex Renad Tower
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$298,286
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 37
fully furnished and equipped with household appliances! Panoramic water view! Alending alend for life, investment or alend! O. al-Roman is a very popular place among tourists and residents of the Emirate, which guarantees real estate occupancy in Renad Tower! The new Renad Tower complex is…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex W Residence
Residential complex W Residence
Residential complex W Residence
Residential complex W Residence
Residential complex W Residence
Residential complex W Residence
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$602,740
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 37
Apartments in the exquisite residential complex W Residence on the island of Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi! Prestigious location! In the immediate vicinity there is a promenade, beautiful landscaped parks! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or inst…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Residential complex AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Residential complex AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Residential complex AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Residential complex AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Residential complex AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Exclusive apartments in Al Raha Lofts in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 7.4% in $)! Let's provide the investor catalog! The apartments are completely furnished! The complex is handed over! Infrastructure: general recreation area, pool, private jacuzzi, gym, sports gro…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$220,548
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 39–74 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. All rental or sale income is yours! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and rem…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
371,781
Apartment
39.0
220,548
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Yas Golf Collection
Residential complex Yas Golf Collection
Residential complex Yas Golf Collection
Residential complex Yas Golf Collection
Residential complex Yas Golf Collection
Residential complex Yas Golf Collection
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$499,124
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
150.0
528,673
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Sea La Vie
Residential complex Sea La Vie
Residential complex Sea La Vie
Residential complex Sea La Vie
Residential complex Sea La Vie
Residential complex Sea La Vie
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$471,687
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Area 116–794 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
122.0
471,687
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
562,750
Apartment 3 rooms
194.0
1,05M
Apartment 4 rooms
348.0 – 794.0
1,51M – 7,09M
Townhouse
298.0
1,55M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Reportage Tower
Residential complex Reportage Tower
Residential complex Reportage Tower
Residential complex Reportage Tower
Residential complex Reportage Tower
Residential complex Reportage Tower
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$571,292
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 36
Apartments in the residential complex Reportage Tower with a beautiful view of the Al Marya Island channel, Abu Dhabi! A great option for life and investment! Premium amenities! Unique infrastructure! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Reem Nine
Residential complex Reem Nine
Residential complex Reem Nine
Residential complex Reem Nine
Residential complex Reem Nine
Residential complex Reem Nine
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$356,164
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 72 m²
1 real estate property 1
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
72.0
356,164
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Reeman Living
Residential complex Reeman Living
Residential complex Reeman Living
Residential complex Reeman Living
Residential complex Reeman Living
Residential complex Reeman Living
Residential complex Reeman Living
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$177,147
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Apartment in the modern Reeman Living project in Abu Dhabi! Interest-free installments! Beautiful apartment for living, investing and renting. Great for a long-term rental!Reeman Living is a new residential complex from Aldar Properties, one of the leading developers in Abu Dhabi.Facilities:…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Fairmont Marina Residences
Residential complex Fairmont Marina Residences
Residential complex Fairmont Marina Residences
Residential complex Fairmont Marina Residences
Residential complex Fairmont Marina Residences
Residential complex Fairmont Marina Residences
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$794,025
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 38
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex The Society House
Residential complex The Society House
Residential complex The Society House
Residential complex The Society House
Residential complex The Society House
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$525,157
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 55
Area 64–114 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.0
525,157
Apartment 2 rooms
114.0
890,411
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Rivage
Residential complex Rivage
Residential complex Rivage
Residential complex Rivage
Residential complex Rivage
Residential complex Rivage
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$318,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 24
Rivage Apartments on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi! Premium Property! Luxury Resort Infrastructure! Great Location! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: lounge, club, adventure bay, AquaFit, Aqua Play, yoga area, mangrove spa,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Mandarin Oriental Residences
Residential complex Mandarin Oriental Residences
Residential complex Mandarin Oriental Residences
Residential complex Mandarin Oriental Residences
Residential complex Mandarin Oriental Residences
Residential complex Mandarin Oriental Residences
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,80M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Branded apartments in the residential complex Mandarin Oriental Residences in the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi! A unique investment opportunity! Excellent location! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installments in the UAE! Amenities: swimming pools, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
