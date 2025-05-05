  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,922
14/04/2025
$182,786
13/04/2025
$182,893
12/04/2025
$183,577
11/04/2025
$187,724
10/04/2025
$188,489
09/04/2025
$189,438
08/04/2025
$189,319
06/04/2025
$189,430
05/04/2025
$187,704
04/04/2025
$190,213
03/04/2025
$192,323
02/04/2025
$191,918
01/04/2025
$191,483
30/03/2025
$190,894
29/03/2025
$192,323
28/03/2025
$193,024
27/03/2025
$192,349
26/03/2025
$192,228
25/03/2025
$191,571
24/03/2025
$190,923
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24878
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419256
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, JVC, Al Serh Residences 11 residential complex is the unique combination of refined design and modern architecture. Spacious apartments are notable for carefully thought out layout, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding greenery. The residential complex offers studios, apartments with 102 bedrooms, as well as commercial premises, making it the ideal choice both for comfortable life, and for value-enhancing investments.

The residential complex is surrounded by greenery, creating the cozy atmosphere of harmony with nature. There are modern amenities in the territory: a swimming pool, a fitness center, spacious balconies, and an underground parking. Every flat is equipped with elegant furnishing and luxury finishing, focusing on attention to details. The convenient payment plan, including post-payment options, makes real property purchase even more affordable to buyers.

Amenities:

  • green areas and gardens
  • spacious swimming pool
  • modern gym
  • private balconies
  • underground parking

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Payment plan

40/60 - 24 months after handover

Exclusive offers: 5% discount for 30/70 payment plan upot completion.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Advantages

Al Serh Residences 11 offers not only comfortable life, but also opportunities for successful investment of capital. The attractive location in the dynamically developing JVC area, quality infrastructure and high demand for rent in this area ensure the prefect yield.

The yield of the project is from 8.1%.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • JSS International School - 2 minutes
  • Circle Mall - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Miracle Garden - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Autodrome - 16 minutes
  • Global Village - 8 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$879,550
Residential complex Luxury penthouses in a prestigious beachfront complex, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,48M
Residential complex New Flora Isle Beach Front Residences with a private beach and a spa center, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$549,680
Apartment building Ruby Villa Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,81M
Apartment building Reem Five
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$552,117
You are viewing
Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,922
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex MAG 330 — stylish residence by MAG with a swimming pool and a spa center in City of Arabia, Dubai
Residential complex MAG 330 — stylish residence by MAG with a swimming pool and a spa center in City of Arabia, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$458,792
The L-shaped residence features a swimming pool of 335 m2, a spa center with a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a gym, a lounge area, a yoga studio, a park and kids' playgrounds. Completion - end of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 20 minute…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,08M
Exclusive SENSIA project offers 275 residences, among which there are apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, duplexes and the refined penthouse with a private infinity pool, a panoramic garden and a spacious terrace with an impressive panoramic view of the bay, yacht clubs and lights of the city. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Community Sport Arena
Residential complex The Community Sport Arena
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 24
Apartments in the stunning residential complex The Community Sport Arena from Aqua Properties in Sports City! Furnished kitchen with appliances! Excellent location! Soon there will be a metro station! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications