Residential complex New Al Serh Residences 11 with gardens, a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the international school, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, JVC, Al Serh Residences 11 residential complex is the unique combination of refined design and modern architecture. Spacious apartments are notable for carefully thought out layout, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding greenery. The residential complex offers studios, apartments with 102 bedrooms, as well as commercial premises, making it the ideal choice both for comfortable life, and for value-enhancing investments.

The residential complex is surrounded by greenery, creating the cozy atmosphere of harmony with nature. There are modern amenities in the territory: a swimming pool, a fitness center, spacious balconies, and an underground parking. Every flat is equipped with elegant furnishing and luxury finishing, focusing on attention to details. The convenient payment plan, including post-payment options, makes real property purchase even more affordable to buyers.

Amenities:

green areas and gardens

spacious swimming pool

modern gym

private balconies

underground parking

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Payment plan

40/60 - 24 months after handover

Exclusive offers: 5% discount for 30/70 payment plan upot completion.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Advantages

Al Serh Residences 11 offers not only comfortable life, but also opportunities for successful investment of capital. The attractive location in the dynamically developing JVC area, quality infrastructure and high demand for rent in this area ensure the prefect yield.

The yield of the project is from 8.1%.

JSS International School - 2 minutes

Circle Mall - 5 minutes

Dubai Miracle Garden - 10 minutes

Dubai Hills Mall - 15 minutes

Dubai Autodrome - 16 minutes

Global Village - 8 minutes

Jumeirah Beach - 30 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure