We offer luxury apartments and penthouses with private swimming pools. All the apartments are named after the famous Mercedes models.

The residence with futuristic design features swimming pools, a spa center, a gym, concierge service.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Solar panels

"Smart Home" system

Acoustic system

Jumeirah Beach - 7.7 km (15 minutes)

Burj Khalifa - 3 km (10 minutes)

Dubai Mall - 3 km (7 minutes)

DIFC - 3 km (7 minutes)

Dubai Opera - 3 minutes

