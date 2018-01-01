  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE

New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€277,702
;
11
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features swimming pools, gyms and spa centers, clubs and games rooms, tennis courts, a parking, a restaurant.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Golf club - 8 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 17 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes
  • DIFC - 25 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luna (Serenity Mansions) — new complex of villas by Majid Al Futtaim with a private beach in Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,84M
Residence Kvartira s vidom na prestizhnyy golf-klub
Dubai, UAE
from
€331,525
Residential complex Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
from
€674,521
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€445,628
Apartment building 2BR Nobles Tower | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€579,000
You are viewing
New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€277,702
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Bay View
Residential complex Bay View
Dubai, UAE
from
€836,318
Area 68–128 m²
2 properties 2
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Bayview by Address Resorts — a new luxury project from Emaar Properties in the prestigious Emaar Beachfront. On the elite peninsula, real estate is presented from one of the most reliable developers of the UAE. The complex for purchase presents branded residences of various configurations: apartments with 1 – 4 and penthouses with 4 – 6 bedrooms. The living area of apartments varies from 68 square meters. m to 229 square meters. m. All residences will be fully furnished and ready to live. All residences will have at least one balcony, laundry, fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms. Owners of luxurious penthouses will be able to enjoy panoramic views from their own terraces and pools. Property owners will be able to use the water treatment and waste management systems installed in all residences. Among other amenities in the complex: gym, areas for game and physical activity, outdoor kitchens. A variety of locations are designed for a comfortable spa life with direct access to stylish boutiques, a cafe on the ground floor of the complex, a busy promenade and a private beach outside it. Modern elevators, security systems, controlled access, a spacious prayer room and parking services are aimed at maximum privacy and comfort of future residents of Bayview by Address Resorts. Location: 5 – 15 minutes - Topgolf Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina. 25 – 35 minutes - Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC ), Business Bay, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Downtown Dubai. Bayview by Address Resorts will become part of the Emmaar Beachfront coastal community. The community is strategically conveniently located in close proximity to the Sheikh Zayed Road. Future residents will need less than half an hour to get to important locations in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and get to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ). Around the complex there are such prestigious and popular places among tourists and local residents for entertainment and relaxation as Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. A trip to important points of the districts will take 10 – 15 minutes. If you want to play golf, you can reach the Topgolf Club in less than a quarter of an hour. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Apartment building 3BR | DG1 Living Tower | Dubai
Apartment building 3BR | DG1 Living Tower | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,15M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as DG1 Living Tower, by Dar Al Arkan Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,776 Sqft Powder room Walk-in-closet Maid room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Park & leisure area Spa & Sauna room Institute & School Yoga & Meditation Location Nearby; Business Bay – 05 mins Dubai Opera – 05 mins Burj Khalifa – 06 mins Dubai Mall – 06 mins Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€589,322
Agency: TRANIO
The complex offers: parkings for each unit, swimming pool, gym, kids’ pool, kids play area, multi-sports court, croquet areas, zen garden, yoga garden, shaded seating areas, BBQ stations, landscape areas, outdoor gym, jogging track, tennis courts, giant chess play area, nursery, mosque. Project contains different types of units: 2 bedrooms - 1321 townhouses 3 bedrooms - 156 townhouses 4 bedrooms - 290 townhouses Facilities and equipment in the house Private balconies/terraces as per unit plan Kitchen cabinets and countertops Fully tiled bathrooms, in-suites and guest toilets wherever applicable Double glazed windows Shower in each bathroom Central air conditioning Vanity units & mirrors Laundry & maid room in some townhouses Some bedrooms with private bathroom 4 bedrooms townhouses with internal elevator (optional) Location and nearby infrastructure Project is located in Dubailand, which offers distinctive and contemporary highend residential townhouses, delivering the whole luxury lifestyle with close proximity to most of Dubai’s attractions, and is surrounded by parks, schools, mosques, and community retails. IMG Worlds of Adventure - 5 minutes Global Village - 11 minutes Zayed University - 11 minutes Dubai Hills Mall - 17 minutes Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes
Realting.com
Go