New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €836,318

68–128 m² 2

Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Bayview by Address Resorts — a new luxury project from Emaar Properties in the prestigious Emaar Beachfront. On the elite peninsula, real estate is presented from one of the most reliable developers of the UAE. The complex for purchase presents branded residences of various configurations: apartments with 1 – 4 and penthouses with 4 – 6 bedrooms. The living area of apartments varies from 68 square meters. m to 229 square meters. m. All residences will be fully furnished and ready to live. All residences will have at least one balcony, laundry, fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms. Owners of luxurious penthouses will be able to enjoy panoramic views from their own terraces and pools. Property owners will be able to use the water treatment and waste management systems installed in all residences. Among other amenities in the complex: gym, areas for game and physical activity, outdoor kitchens. A variety of locations are designed for a comfortable spa life with direct access to stylish boutiques, a cafe on the ground floor of the complex, a busy promenade and a private beach outside it. Modern elevators, security systems, controlled access, a spacious prayer room and parking services are aimed at maximum privacy and comfort of future residents of Bayview by Address Resorts. Location: 5 – 15 minutes - Topgolf Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina. 25 – 35 minutes - Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC ), Business Bay, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Downtown Dubai. Bayview by Address Resorts will become part of the Emmaar Beachfront coastal community. The community is strategically conveniently located in close proximity to the Sheikh Zayed Road. Future residents will need less than half an hour to get to important locations in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and get to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ). Around the complex there are such prestigious and popular places among tourists and local residents for entertainment and relaxation as Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. A trip to important points of the districts will take 10 – 15 minutes. If you want to play golf, you can reach the Topgolf Club in less than a quarter of an hour. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!