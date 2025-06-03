Residential complex " W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island "

W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
A Landmark Collaboration by Dalands Holding & Marriott International
W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island marks the debut of the W Hotels brand's first branded residential development on the UAE coastline, overlooking the upcoming Wynn Casino. Developed by Dalands Holding in collaboration with Marriott International, this project is set on the west side of Al Marjan Island, one of the fastest-growing investment destinations in the UAE.
Exclusive Coastal Living
This world-class development offers a curated collection of fully furnished luxury residences, including:
1 & 2-bedroom apartments
2 & 3-bedroom duplexes
and 4-bedroom duplexes
Designed in the bold and expressive W brand aesthetic, the residences feature:
Innovative layouts
Bright, statement interiors
High-quality finishes using natural materials
Starting from AED 4,600,000 (EUR 1,100,000)
Interest-free payment plan: 70/30
Estimated completion: Q4 2027
Unmatched Amenities
Residents will enjoy an array of premium amenities, including:
WET Deck with a panoramic infinity pool
W Lounge & three concept restaurants
Signature AWAY® Spa
FIT® fitness center
Children's playgrounds
Direct private beach access
24-hour security & underground parking
Exclusive retail boutiques
Additionally, homeowners receive platinum membership to W Hotels worldwide.
Strategic Location
Al Marjan Island is a man-made archipelago with a thriving hospitality scene — already home to brands such as Hilton, Rixos, and DoubleTree. The Wynn Al Marjan Island resort casino, the UAE’s first, is set to open in 2027, within walking distance of this development — further enhancing rental yield and property value.
Projected ROI: 8–10% annually
Forecasted property price growth: Up to 20% upon infrastructure completion
Comprehensive Infrastructure
Surrounding amenities and attractions include:
Trendy cafés, restaurants, and beach clubs
Retail and entertainment hubs
Schools and medical centers
Nearby cultural landmarks: Dhayah Fort, National Museum, Old Town Market, Al Hamra Golf Club
Access:
Ras Al Khaimah Intl. Airport – 30 mins
Dubai Intl. Airport – 60 mins via E311 highway
A Lifestyle. An Investment. A Future.
Whether you're seeking luxury coastal living or a strong investment in the UAE’s rapidly growing market, W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island offers the ideal combination of lifestyle and opportunity.