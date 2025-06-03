  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex " W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island "

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,26M
from
$12,563/m²
24
ID: 25665
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

About the complex

W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

A Landmark Collaboration by Dalands Holding & Marriott International

W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island marks the debut of the W Hotels brand's first branded residential development on the UAE coastline, overlooking the upcoming Wynn Casino. Developed by Dalands Holding in collaboration with Marriott International, this project is set on the west side of Al Marjan Island, one of the fastest-growing investment destinations in the UAE.

Exclusive Coastal Living

This world-class development offers a curated collection of fully furnished luxury residences, including:

  • 1 & 2-bedroom apartments

  • 2 & 3-bedroom duplexes

  • and 4-bedroom duplexes 

Designed in the bold and expressive W brand aesthetic, the residences feature:

  • Innovative layouts

  • Bright, statement interiors

  • High-quality finishes using natural materials

Starting from AED 4,600,000 (EUR 1,100,000)

  • Interest-free payment plan: 70/30

  • Estimated completion: Q4 2027

Unmatched Amenities

Residents will enjoy an array of premium amenities, including:

  • WET Deck with a panoramic infinity pool

  • W Lounge & three concept restaurants

  • Signature AWAY® Spa

  • FIT® fitness center

  • Children's playgrounds

  • Direct private beach access

  • 24-hour security & underground parking

  • Exclusive retail boutiques

Additionally, homeowners receive platinum membership to W Hotels worldwide.

Strategic Location

Al Marjan Island is a man-made archipelago with a thriving hospitality scene — already home to brands such as Hilton, Rixos, and DoubleTree. The Wynn Al Marjan Island resort casino, the UAE’s first, is set to open in 2027, within walking distance of this development — further enhancing rental yield and property value.

Projected ROI: 8–10% annually

  • Forecasted property price growth: Up to 20% upon infrastructure completion

Comprehensive Infrastructure

Surrounding amenities and attractions include:

  • Trendy cafés, restaurants, and beach clubs

  • Retail and entertainment hubs

  • Schools and medical centers

  • Nearby cultural landmarks: Dhayah Fort, National Museum, Old Town Market, Al Hamra Golf Club

Access:

  • Ras Al Khaimah Intl. Airport – 30 mins

  • Dubai Intl. Airport – 60 mins via E311 highway

A Lifestyle. An Investment. A Future.

Whether you're seeking luxury coastal living or a strong investment in the UAE’s rapidly growing market, W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island offers the ideal combination of lifestyle and opportunity.

