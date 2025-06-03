Residential complex " W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island "

W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

A Landmark Collaboration by Dalands Holding & Marriott International

W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island marks the debut of the W Hotels brand's first branded residential development on the UAE coastline, overlooking the upcoming Wynn Casino. Developed by Dalands Holding in collaboration with Marriott International, this project is set on the west side of Al Marjan Island, one of the fastest-growing investment destinations in the UAE.

Exclusive Coastal Living

This world-class development offers a curated collection of fully furnished luxury residences, including:

1 & 2-bedroom apartments

2 & 3-bedroom duplexes

and 4-bedroom duplexes

Designed in the bold and expressive W brand aesthetic, the residences feature:

Innovative layouts

Bright, statement interiors

High-quality finishes using natural materials

Starting from AED 4,600,000 (EUR 1,100,000)

Interest-free payment plan: 70/30

Estimated completion: Q4 2027

Unmatched Amenities

Residents will enjoy an array of premium amenities, including:

WET Deck with a panoramic infinity pool

W Lounge & three concept restaurants

Signature AWAY® Spa

FIT® fitness center

Children's playgrounds

Direct private beach access

24-hour security & underground parking

Exclusive retail boutiques

Additionally, homeowners receive platinum membership to W Hotels worldwide.

Strategic Location

Al Marjan Island is a man-made archipelago with a thriving hospitality scene — already home to brands such as Hilton, Rixos, and DoubleTree. The Wynn Al Marjan Island resort casino, the UAE’s first, is set to open in 2027, within walking distance of this development — further enhancing rental yield and property value.

Projected ROI: 8–10% annually

Forecasted property price growth: Up to 20% upon infrastructure completion

Comprehensive Infrastructure

Surrounding amenities and attractions include:

Trendy cafés, restaurants, and beach clubs

Retail and entertainment hubs

Schools and medical centers

Nearby cultural landmarks: Dhayah Fort, National Museum, Old Town Market, Al Hamra Golf Club

Access:

Ras Al Khaimah Intl. Airport – 30 mins

Dubai Intl. Airport – 60 mins via E311 highway

A Lifestyle. An Investment. A Future.

Whether you're seeking luxury coastal living or a strong investment in the UAE’s rapidly growing market, W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island offers the ideal combination of lifestyle and opportunity.