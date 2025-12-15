  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Ghadeer Al Tayr
  4. Flats in new buildings

Off-Plan Apartments in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates

Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,26M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive complex that will be located in Abu Dhabi. Leading development company Ohana Development is creating this project in collaboration with global luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex will feature a stunning collection of branded …
Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water,…
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Apartments
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$465,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of …
