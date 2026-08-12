Villas for sale in UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Villa

Villas in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
83
Abu Dhabi
105
Umm Al Quwain
12
Abu Dhabi Emirate
127
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
551 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Premium Premium
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 257 m²
Luxury Waterfront Living Designed for Families, Investors, and Lifestyle Buyers Experienc…
$762,423
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Waterfron Villas with beach access and in walking distance from the sea. Available 0% int…
$685,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Spacious villa with 3 bedrooms + maid room | Corner villaReady-made villa in a quiet area - …
$490,130
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the exclusive Siniya Island project! Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf! The villa …
$2,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Comfortable townhouse Kensington Gardens in Dubai International City! Fully furnished kitche…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
Floating Residences by Buddha-Bar are unique luxury floating residences and resort lifestyle…
$5,99M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 612 m²
Waterfron Villas with private beach, walking distance from the sea. Available 0% interest…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Isola Villa Terra Collection: ultra-luxury villa on Pearl Jumeirah!Isola Villa Terra Collect…
$16,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Price is starting from 1,760,000 | From 73 sqm Ocean Cove at Rashid Yachts & Marina – A Wate…
$479,237
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Area 668 m²
Dubailand: 5 minutes from Dubai Rugby Sevens 8 minutes from Dubai Outlet Mall 30 minutes fro…
$4,15M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses with Private Elevators and Pools in Abu Dhabi These standalone houses are lo…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Raiha Stand Alone Villa in Waada is a premium private villa in Dubai South!Raiha Stand Alone…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 2
Fleurs De Jardin, MBR City is a gated collection of villas and mansions in Meydan D11 with l…
$7,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Comfortable townhouse Kensington Gardens in Dubai International City! Fully furnished kitche…
$876,712
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Masaar 3 is a forest oasis with smart homes, nature and investment appeal.Arada Developments…
$759,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Offering a Lifestyle and Investment Opportunity in a Magnificent Community in Dubaila…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses with Easy 70/30 Payment Terms in Sharjah The project is located in the Barashi…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$6,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Area 283 m²
Apartment area 283 sq. m. Balcony area 60 sq. m. Roof area 475 sq.m. About the Grand Pol…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 6 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious Villas with Installment until Delivery on Siniyah Island in Umm Al Quwain Sobha Si…
$7,54M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas and townhouses in the new Nad Al Sheba Gardens project in Nad Al Sheba Gardens…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-Luxury Manchester City Branded Waterfront Villas & Elite Athletic Living Located in th…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Athlon’s expertly designed luxury villas and townhouses deliver a vibrant living experience.…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 4
Bentley Home Villas with Private Pool in Dubai Meydan These villas are in a complex built on…
$7,44M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 7 500 m²
The Crown Penthouse – Raffles The PalmIconic residence of77,707 sq ft spread over three
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/3
Floating Investment-Villas in a Matchless Project in The World Islands Dubai The World Islan…
$6,02M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in AlJurf Gardens – Kayan 2! Prime location along Sahel Al Emarat coast! Exc…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go