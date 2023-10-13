UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Villas
Villas for sale in UAE
Dubai
249
Sharjah Emirate
62
Abu Dhabi Emirate
24
Abu Dhabi
22
Sharjah
11
Ras al-Khaimah
5
Umm al-Quwain
4
Villa
Clear all
342 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa
UAE, UAE
677 m²
2
Welcome to Trump Villas, an embodiment of unparalleled luxury, nestled amidst the sprawling …
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5
7
768 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 5 bedroom villa located at Golf Place in Dubai Hill…
€11,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4
5
306 m²
Property Features: - Open plan layout in sportscity - Sound isolated - Heat isolated - Kitc…
€1,09M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5
6
320 m²
Property Features: - Open plan layout in sports city - Sound isolated - Heat isolated - Kit…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4
4
211 m²
Lagoons Nice is a new residential development by Damac Properties. The exclusive residential…
€633,098
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4
5
604 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 4 bedroom villa located at Garden Homes Frond C in …
€10,14M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4
5
224 m²
Verona at Damac Hills 2 is a new vibrant and extraordinary development by Damac Properties t…
€524,050
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
8
7
1 271 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
7
6
1 040 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
6
5
426 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€892,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
4
352 m²
2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3
2
180 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 3 bedroom villa located at Joy in Arabian Ranches 2…
€645,425
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Dubai, UAE
5
728 m²
A complex of villas in a prestigious area with direct access to the beach. Villa Layouts: w…
€4,22M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Dubai, UAE
3
260 m²
Inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle and its architecture, the villa complex combines a s…
€697,100
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
4
211 m²
The new LCD will embody the architectural heritage and bright Mediterranean flavor of old Va…
€718,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
4
204 m²
Surrounded by crystal clear lagoons and white sandy beaches, the atmosphere of the tropical …
€740,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
4
100 m²
A limited collection of exclusive villas and townhouses made in the Mediterranean style. All…
€755,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6
7
1 190 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 6 bedroom villa located at District One in Mohammed…
€10,63M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4
706 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 4 bedroom apartment located at La Mer South Island.…
€12,43M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
7
5
1 m²
2
€1,24M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
6
4
0 m²
2
€1,24M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
8
6
1 369 m²
3
Jouri Hills – a new residential complex from the developer of Arada, known for its premium r…
€8,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
6
5
533 m²
3
Jouri Hills – a new residential complex from the developer of Arada, known for its premium r…
€9,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
4
372 m²
3
Jouri Hills – a new residential complex from the developer of Arada, known for its premium r…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
5
3
294 m²
3
Jouri Hills – a new residential complex from the developer of Arada, known for its premium r…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
4
259 m²
2
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to rea…
€1,56M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
8
7
1 638 m²
3
Morocco – is one of the final clusters in the luxurious Damac Lagoons project from Damac Pro…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
7
6
1 025 m²
3
Morocco – is one of the final clusters in the luxurious Damac Lagoons project from Damac Pro…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
7
6
2 369 m²
3
Morocco – is one of the final clusters in the luxurious Damac Lagoons project from Damac Pro…
€8,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
7
5
836 m²
2
€878,608
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
12
