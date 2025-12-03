  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sunstone

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$735,693
;
26
ID: 33017
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    33

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Sunstone by IMKAN - seaside elegance and architectural harmony on Al Reem Island.

Sunstone is an exclusive residential complex from IMKAN Properties, located in the coastal area of Makers District on Al Reem Island. The project is created for those who appreciate modern design, natural aesthetics and premium resort atmosphere.

The advantages of the complex:
- Seaside location with quick access to the beaches;
- Panoramic balconies and a soft interior palette;
- Rational layouts suitable for families and individual buyers
- Two-level residences with enlarged spaces;
- Balanced combination of privacy and resort comfort.

Sunstone infrastructure: a communal pool with recreation areas, a luxurious terrace for sunbathing, a recreation area by the pool, a cinema for residents, a yoga area (indoors and outdoors), a sports area and a tennis court, bicycle and walkways, an indoor gym and fitness center, negotiation and multifunctional areas, lobby and lounge areas, a children's playground, arbors, seating areas and recreational spaces, access to the beach, security and video surveillance.

Location and transport accessibility:
Downtown Abu Dhabi – 20 minutes
Louvre Abu Dhabi – 20 minutes
Guggenheim Museum – 20 minutes
- Zayed Museum - 20 minutes
Abu Dhabi Airport – 30 minutes
Al Maktoum International Airport – 50 minutes

Contact us for advice, current prices and a selection of Sunstone layouts.

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

