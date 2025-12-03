Residential complex Sunstone

Sunstone by IMKAN - seaside elegance and architectural harmony on Al Reem Island.
Sunstone is an exclusive residential complex from IMKAN Properties, located in the coastal area of Makers District on Al Reem Island. The project is created for those who appreciate modern design, natural aesthetics and premium resort atmosphere.
The advantages of the complex:
- Seaside location with quick access to the beaches;
- Panoramic balconies and a soft interior palette;
- Rational layouts suitable for families and individual buyers
- Two-level residences with enlarged spaces;
- Balanced combination of privacy and resort comfort.
Sunstone infrastructure: a communal pool with recreation areas, a luxurious terrace for sunbathing, a recreation area by the pool, a cinema for residents, a yoga area (indoors and outdoors), a sports area and a tennis court, bicycle and walkways, an indoor gym and fitness center, negotiation and multifunctional areas, lobby and lounge areas, a children's playground, arbors, seating areas and recreational spaces, access to the beach, security and video surveillance.
Location and transport accessibility:
Downtown Abu Dhabi – 20 minutes
Louvre Abu Dhabi – 20 minutes
Guggenheim Museum – 20 minutes
- Zayed Museum - 20 minutes
Abu Dhabi Airport – 30 minutes
Al Maktoum International Airport – 50 minutes
Contact us for advice, current prices and a selection of Sunstone layouts.