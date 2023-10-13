Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in UAE

Dubai
8
8 properties total found
Condo 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
Condo 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 13/60
€352,611
Condo 3 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Condo 3 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 46/46
Caribbean-style crystal lagoon facing residences Residential towers with inter-linked S…
€775,459
Condo 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
Condo 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 35/35
Delineated Water Views | P.Plan | Ideal Investment Sobha Hartland Waves, by the Waterfron…
€594,336
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 46/46
Book your Dream Home in Dubai Pre-launching The Crest at SOBHA Hartland Caribbean-st…
€341,695
Condo 3 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Condo 3 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
€364,475
Condo 3 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Condo 3 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
€286,047
Condo 2 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Condo 2 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
€246,780
Condo 2 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Condo 2 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
€202,170

