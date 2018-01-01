  1. Realting.com
  New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€4,97M
;
6
About the complex

We offer modern and functional villas with private swimming pools, gyms, cinemas, terraces and lounge areas, panoramic views of the golf course.

The residence features a golf course.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes
  • International airport - 30 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 26 minutes
  • DIFC - 30 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 28 minutes
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Realting.com
Go