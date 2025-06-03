Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Resorts close to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, IMPZ (Production City), Dubai

Samana Resorts is a residential project in the heart of the dynamic area of Dubai Production City. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. Every element of the residences is thought-out to the last detail to give you the feeling of coziness, aesthetics, and absolute comfort. Partial furnishing combines convenience of a completed accommodation and freedom of choice in the interior decoration to your taste ideally. For those, who appreciate privacy and comfort, the project features apartments with private swimming pools, which are ideal for relaxation at all times of the day.

Every day is full of tranquility and harmony here. The residents can relax by the infinity pool, enjoy walks in the green gardens, and spend time in the cozy lounge areas. For those, who like active lifestyle, there are modern fitness centers and a jogging track, built through the picturesque landscapes, a sauna and a spa center. There is around-the-clock concierge service for the maximum convenience of the residents. The territory of the complex is buried in verdure, creating the atmosphere of serenity and freshness, where you can enjoy outdoor walks and recreation. Movie fans will see value in the outdoor cinema, which will become the ideal place for family evenings and meetings with friends. There is also a modern and safe kids' playground. There is a barbecue area for parties and cozy meetings outdoors.

Amenities:

private swimming pool in every apartment

around-the-clock concierge service

a lot of greenery

large terrace by the pool and jacuzzi

outdoor cinema

kids' playground

fitness center

barbecue area

kids' pool

steam bath and sauna

jogging track

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Production City is a dynamically developing area with convenient location close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, ensuring easy access to the key areas of Dubai. It offers well-developed infrastructure, including office buildings, residential complexes, shops, cafes and restaurants, making it ideal for life and work. The perfect conditions for families are created here: schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, and kids' playgrounds. Production City is attractive for investors due to affordable prices for real estate and high yield potential.