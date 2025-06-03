  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Resorts close to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, IMPZ (Production City), Dubai

Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Resorts close to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, IMPZ (Production City), Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$296,540
24/06/2025
$296,540
22/06/2025
$295,728
21/06/2025
$296,012
20/06/2025
$297,512
19/06/2025
$296,451
18/06/2025
$294,955
17/06/2025
$295,460
15/06/2025
$295,081
14/06/2025
$295,102
13/06/2025
$295,852
12/06/2025
$298,373
11/06/2025
$298,266
10/06/2025
$299,100
08/06/2025
$298,897
07/06/2025
$297,791
06/06/2025
$298,468
05/06/2025
$299,285
04/06/2025
$298,172
03/06/2025
$299,883
01/06/2025
$300,282
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23076
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2411632
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Samana Resorts is a residential project in the heart of the dynamic area of Dubai Production City. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. Every element of the residences is thought-out to the last detail to give you the feeling of coziness, aesthetics, and absolute comfort. Partial furnishing combines convenience of a completed accommodation and freedom of choice in the interior decoration to your taste ideally. For those, who appreciate privacy and comfort, the project features apartments with private swimming pools, which are ideal for relaxation at all times of the day.

Every day is full of tranquility and harmony here. The residents can relax by the infinity pool, enjoy walks in the green gardens, and spend time in the cozy lounge areas. For those, who like active lifestyle, there are modern fitness centers and a jogging track, built through the picturesque landscapes, a sauna and a spa center. There is around-the-clock concierge service for the maximum convenience of the residents. The territory of the complex is buried in verdure, creating the atmosphere of serenity and freshness, where you can enjoy outdoor walks and recreation. Movie fans will see value in the outdoor cinema, which will become the ideal place for family evenings and meetings with friends. There is also a modern and safe kids' playground. There is a barbecue area for parties and cozy meetings outdoors.

Amenities:

  • private swimming pool in every apartment
  • around-the-clock concierge service
  • a lot of greenery
  • large terrace by the pool and jacuzzi
  • outdoor cinema
  • kids' playground
  • fitness center
  • barbecue area
  • kids' pool
  • steam bath and sauna
  • jogging track

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Production City is a dynamically developing area with convenient location close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, ensuring easy access to the key areas of Dubai. It offers well-developed infrastructure, including office buildings, residential complexes, shops, cafes and restaurants, making it ideal for life and work. The perfect conditions for families are created here: schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, and kids' playgrounds. Production City is attractive for investors due to affordable prices for real estate and high yield potential.

  • Jumeirah Golf Estates - 10 minutes
  • Downtown - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Global Village - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 25 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SHA Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,30M
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,462
Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,493
Residential complex DG1 Living
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$954,886
Apartment building W Residences by Arada
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,26M
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Resorts close to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, IMPZ (Production City), Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$296,540
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$428,479
The project is located in Damac Hills 2. The development includes villas and townhouses with 3-6 bedrooms. There is a 24-hour video surveillance system for security. Parking spaces are also available for all residents. Facilities and equipment in the house There are also a modern gymnasium,…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Residential complex Centure na Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 23
Area 37–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project: CENTURY Deadline: II 2026 Location: Business Bay   The 23-story Century Tower is located in Dubai's modern business hub - Business Bay. The vibrant atmosphere and dynamic standard of living of the location attracts business people, and its favorable location near the cen…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residence LANA, Dorchester Collection
Residence LANA, Dorchester Collection
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$19,75M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 27
Area 372–736 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Here comes the first of its kind Dorchester Collection by Omniyat, that offers limited edition 2, 3 & 4-bedroom apartments and penthouses at Downtown Dubai, UAE. With only 39 exquisite residential units that are exclusively managed by the Dorchester Brand. This twin tower development offers …
Agency
Luxe Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Show all publications