Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Commercial
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in UAE

Dubai
22
Office To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 201 m²
This free unit is an ideal opportunity for all enterprises and entrepreneurs to open their o…
€849,017
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 143 m²
Fam Properties offers an equipped, shared and furnished office in Business Bay at the Aspect…
€887,033
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 113 m²
Onyx is a prestigious property project located in the Emaar - The Greens community and borde…
€760,314
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 96 m²
Fam Properties is proud to present a fully equipped office, a premium investment opportunity…
€600,648
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 115 m²
FAM PROPERTIES is pleased to offer for sale a spacious office in the Iris Bay area, Business…
€438,448
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 86 m²
fam Properties is pleased to offer this amazing office for sale in Business Bay. Real Estat…
€392,829
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 97 m²
Fam Properties is pleased to offer you this brand new office in Class A, Aspect Tower, in Bu…
€354,813
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 94 m²
Al Manara Tower is a mixed development in the largest commercial area of Business Bay, devel…
€354,560
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 108 m²
Fully equipped partitions office equipped with parking at Prism Tower, Business Bay. Availab…
€354,813
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 102 m²
Of all the investment opportunities in Business Bay, the XL Tower is one of the best. The bu…
€355,269
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 119 m²
Features of the object: - Privileged location: Clover Bay Tower is strategically located in…
€329,920
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 87 m²
CLOVER BAY has become popular with its strategic location at the intersection of Downtown an…
€285,507
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 117 m²
Fam properties happily offers this office area with beautiful natural light and beautiful vi…
€266,473
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 78 m²
FAM PROPERTIES are pleased to offer you an equipped office.   Concorde Tower – is a 44-sto…
€228,405
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 169 m²
Fam Real Estate Agency offers you the exclusive opportunity to purchase this office in the E…
€507,568
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 184 m²
Schon Business Park is located in Dubai Investment Park 1, Jabal Ali in Dubai. Schon Busines…
€200,911
Office 1 room in Dubai, UAE
Office 1 room
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
The office is located in a 20-storey office building in Business Bay, Dubai which has approx…
€330,000
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
Habita International is presenting this amazing offer, Office for rent in prime location Bus…
€261,953
Office with parking, with sea view, in city center in Dubai, UAE
Office with parking, with sea view, in city center
Dubai, UAE
Area 87 m²
Floor 11
As a Territory Specialist at Jumeirah Lake Tower, Key One Realty proudly offers you this spa…
€207,765
Office with parking, in city center, with surveillance security system in Dubai, UAE
Office with parking, in city center, with surveillance security system
Dubai, UAE
Area 346 m²
Floor 23
As a district specialist in the center of Burj Khalifa, we are pleased to offer you this off…
€4,17M
Office in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view in Dubai, UAE
Office in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view
Dubai, UAE
Area 80 m²
Floor 12
As an area specialist at Downtown-Jumeirah Lake Towers, Key One Realty Group is proud to off…
€201,579

Property types in UAE

сommercial property
hotels
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir