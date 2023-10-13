UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Commercial
Offices
Offices for Sale in UAE
Dubai
22
Office
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office
Dubai, UAE
201 m²
This free unit is an ideal opportunity for all enterprises and entrepreneurs to open their o…
€849,017
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
143 m²
Fam Properties offers an equipped, shared and furnished office in Business Bay at the Aspect…
€887,033
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
113 m²
Onyx is a prestigious property project located in the Emaar - The Greens community and borde…
€760,314
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
96 m²
Fam Properties is proud to present a fully equipped office, a premium investment opportunity…
€600,648
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
115 m²
FAM PROPERTIES is pleased to offer for sale a spacious office in the Iris Bay area, Business…
€438,448
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
86 m²
fam Properties is pleased to offer this amazing office for sale in Business Bay. Real Estat…
€392,829
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
97 m²
Fam Properties is pleased to offer you this brand new office in Class A, Aspect Tower, in Bu…
€354,813
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
94 m²
Al Manara Tower is a mixed development in the largest commercial area of Business Bay, devel…
€354,560
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
108 m²
Fully equipped partitions office equipped with parking at Prism Tower, Business Bay. Availab…
€354,813
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
102 m²
Of all the investment opportunities in Business Bay, the XL Tower is one of the best. The bu…
€355,269
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
119 m²
Features of the object: - Privileged location: Clover Bay Tower is strategically located in…
€329,920
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
87 m²
CLOVER BAY has become popular with its strategic location at the intersection of Downtown an…
€285,507
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
117 m²
Fam properties happily offers this office area with beautiful natural light and beautiful vi…
€266,473
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
78 m²
FAM PROPERTIES are pleased to offer you an equipped office. Concorde Tower – is a 44-sto…
€228,405
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
169 m²
Fam Real Estate Agency offers you the exclusive opportunity to purchase this office in the E…
€507,568
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
184 m²
Schon Business Park is located in Dubai Investment Park 1, Jabal Ali in Dubai. Schon Busines…
€200,911
Recommend
Office 1 room
Dubai, UAE
1
97 m²
The office is located in a 20-storey office building in Business Bay, Dubai which has approx…
€330,000
Recommend
Office
Dubai, UAE
100 m²
10/10
Habita International is presenting this amazing offer, Office for rent in prime location Bus…
€261,953
Recommend
Office with parking, with sea view, in city center
Dubai, UAE
87 m²
11
As a Territory Specialist at Jumeirah Lake Tower, Key One Realty proudly offers you this spa…
€207,765
Recommend
Office with parking, in city center, with surveillance security system
Dubai, UAE
346 m²
23
As a district specialist in the center of Burj Khalifa, we are pleased to offer you this off…
€4,17M
Recommend
Office in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view
Dubai, UAE
80 m²
12
As an area specialist at Downtown-Jumeirah Lake Towers, Key One Realty Group is proud to off…
€201,579
Recommend
Property types in UAE
сommercial property
hotels
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL