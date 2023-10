Dubai, UAE

from €461,225

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Exclusive 2-Bedroom Apartment in HIILS PARK Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Hills Park – a new residential project from the world-famous developer from the UAE Emaar Properties. Surrounded by restaurants, shops, entertainment and social facilities. Combines modern elegant design and maximum practicality for the comfort of tenants. All types of residences include a laundry room, a spacious living room and a kitchen with an open-plan dining room. Thanks to panoramic windows, residents of the complex will be able to enjoy breathtaking views of the horizon of the coastal area of Dubai Marina, as well as flowering greenery of community. A unique design enhances the feeling of spaciousness and creates an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility. KEY ADVANTAGES: barbecue area and dining areas outdoors; decks for yoga and sunbathing; open fitness area; fully equipped gym; adult and children's pools; open children's play area. ESPECIALLY OF THE PLACEMENT: 5 minutes – Dubai Hills Golf Club with an 18-hole field, golf academy, gym and other amenities; 10 – 15 minutes – kindergartens, as well as schools 15 minutes – Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Business Bay and Dubai Marina, Sufouh Beach, Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach; 20 minutes – Dubai International Airport INVESTMENT PLUSES IN HIILS PARK: ROI average exceeds 5.3%. The ability to obtain a UAE resident visa for yourself and family members for 3 years or 5 years ( depending on the value of the property ) with the possibility of extension. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!