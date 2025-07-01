Apartment in a new building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai

Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti — Downtown Dubai
Iconic design, engineered for living. These branded residences translate Mercedes-Benz’s “Sensual Purity” into architecture—clean lines, fluid forms, and calm, light-filled interiors. Choose from spacious 2–4 bedroom homes and signature penthouses with sweeping Downtown views, moments from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
Expect: refined materials, intelligent layouts, and thoughtful technology that puts comfort first—from lobby arrival to private residence. Concierge services, curated wellness spaces, residents’ lounges, and elevated amenities complete the experience.
Highlights
Residences: 2–4BR & signature penthouses
Design: Mercedes-Benz “Sensual Purity,” elegant finishes
Views: Panoramas across Downtown & Burj Khalifa
Lifestyle: Hotel-style concierge, wellness facilities, lounges
Technology: Smart-home readiness, discreet lighting, acoustic comfort
Location: Steps to Dubai Mall; DIFC minutes away
Availability is limited. Own a collectible address where craftsmanship, comfort, and calm come standard.
Register your interest today.