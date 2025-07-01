Apartment in a new building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai

Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti — Downtown Dubai

Iconic design, engineered for living. These branded residences translate Mercedes-Benz’s “Sensual Purity” into architecture—clean lines, fluid forms, and calm, light-filled interiors. Choose from spacious 2–4 bedroom homes and signature penthouses with sweeping Downtown views, moments from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Expect: refined materials, intelligent layouts, and thoughtful technology that puts comfort first—from lobby arrival to private residence. Concierge services, curated wellness spaces, residents’ lounges, and elevated amenities complete the experience.

Highlights

Residences: 2–4BR & signature penthouses

Design: Mercedes-Benz “Sensual Purity,” elegant finishes

Views: Panoramas across Downtown & Burj Khalifa

Lifestyle: Hotel-style concierge, wellness facilities, lounges

Technology: Smart-home readiness, discreet lighting, acoustic comfort

Location: Steps to Dubai Mall; DIFC minutes away

Availability is limited. Own a collectible address where craftsmanship, comfort, and calm come standard.

Register your interest today.