Apartment in a new building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$3,19M
ID: 32692
Last update: 22/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    65

About the complex

Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti — Downtown Dubai

Iconic design, engineered for living. These branded residences translate Mercedes-Benz’s “Sensual Purity” into architecture—clean lines, fluid forms, and calm, light-filled interiors. Choose from spacious 2–4 bedroom homes and signature penthouses with sweeping Downtown views, moments from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Expect: refined materials, intelligent layouts, and thoughtful technology that puts comfort first—from lobby arrival to private residence. Concierge services, curated wellness spaces, residents’ lounges, and elevated amenities complete the experience.

Highlights

  • Residences: 2–4BR & signature penthouses

  • Design: Mercedes-Benz “Sensual Purity,” elegant finishes

  • Views: Panoramas across Downtown & Burj Khalifa

  • Lifestyle: Hotel-style concierge, wellness facilities, lounges

  • Technology: Smart-home readiness, discreet lighting, acoustic comfort

  • Location: Steps to Dubai Mall; DIFC minutes away

Availability is limited. Own a collectible address where craftsmanship, comfort, and calm come standard.
Register your interest today.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Residential complex Design-Led Apartments with Elevated Comfort and Smart Value / Deca Avana Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$199
Apartment building 🌴 Laguna Residence by One Development – The UAE’s First Full AI-Lagoon Sanctuary in City of Arabia
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,409
Residential complex New luxury residence Raffles penthouses with a mini golf course and a beach club, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$41,62M
Residential complex Harbour Gate—apartments in a residential complex by Emaar with views of harbor and large park, swimming pools and gym in Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$910,303
Residential complex Manta Bay
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$326,717
