Residential complex New low-rise Tomorrow 166 Residence with swimming pools, an exclusive club and free access to yachts, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Tomorrow 166 is a new residential project, located in one of the islands of the innovative Dubai Islands archipelago, which embodies the concept of future life - smart, stylish and full of opportunities. The complex includes just 7 floors and is ideally located near the central park of the community, so the windows of the residences open views of greenery, ensuring the atmosphere of harmony with nature. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, partly furnished and ready for comfortable living, are available. High-quality materials are used in the finishing: elegant marble decoration, beautiful wallpaper and modern flooring. Kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances.

The project offers its residents access to the exclusive Tomorrow Club. The privileges include free access to yachts and boats, tickets to world-class events - from opera to FIFE Championships, membership discounts in the top venues and around-the-clock butler service. All these are supplemented by regular events, creating the lively and active community.

In the territory of the complex, there are swimming pools for children and adults, a shady lounge terrace, a gym with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the park, a multifunctional lounge area, as well as a magic indoor kids' playground with touch pads, climbing centres and soft areas. Every element is thought-out here to combine family comfort, health, leisure time and seclusion. Purchasing a residence in this project, you invest in your well-being, stability and quality of life - today and over the years ahead.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

gym

kids' play room

free access to yachts and boats

around-the-clock butler service and weekly events

multifunctional lounge area

exclusive Tomorrow Club

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Finishing: partly furnished - with ceilings, a lamp, floors, wallpaper, marble for TV, kitchen appliances (as pictured), except portable furniture. With a Japanese toilet as well.

Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes

Dubai Creek Harbour - 16 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure