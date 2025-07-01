  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden

Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$245,000
;
12
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32712
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A new residential project located in the Arjan area of Dubai, offering luxurious apartments at a very reasonable price. Imagine a spacious residence that exudes modern comfort and style every day. The complex is still under construction, but already offers you a prime location in a lively area and the advantage of being a pioneer.

 

The master plan of this complex combines elegance and functionality. Imagine living in a complex where each apartment has a spacious floor plan with first-class features, as well as access to a communal pool and fitness center, perfectly combining relaxation and entertainment, with an abundance of green areas and amenities for the whole family.

 

Thanks to its excellent location and well-thought-out structure, the value of this property will undoubtedly increase significantly as the area develops. As we see growing demand for luxury housing in this area, any investment in it will bring significant returns.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ORA Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$209,832
Residential complex Golf Greens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,589
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses Knightsbridge with a lagoon and a cinema close to Downtown Dubai, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,25M
Residential complex Hillmont Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$219,178
Residential complex Portofino
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,401
You are viewing
Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$245,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Gateway Porto
Residential complex Gateway Porto
Residential complex Gateway Porto
Residential complex Gateway Porto
Residential complex Gateway Porto
Show all Residential complex Gateway Porto
Residential complex Gateway Porto
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$228,385
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natural mangrove reserve and golf farm! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment! Amenities: swimming pool, pool terrace, golf course, cafes and restaurants, extensive coastline 12 …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Marina Arcade
Residential complex Marina Arcade
Residential complex Marina Arcade
Residential complex Marina Arcade
Residential complex Marina Arcade
Residential complex Marina Arcade
Residential complex Marina Arcade
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$684,932
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 47
Area 111 m²
1 real estate property 1
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0
684,932
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Show all Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$511,446
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
Apartments on the seashore for life and investment! The windows offer a gorgeous panoramic view of the sea! Installment without interest! High rental income - 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! The premium residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni is located in Ras Al Khaima…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications