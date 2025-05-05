  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$708,295
14/04/2025
$703,920
13/04/2025
$704,333
12/04/2025
$706,963
11/04/2025
$722,938
10/04/2025
$725,883
09/04/2025
$729,535
08/04/2025
$729,080
06/04/2025
$694,472
05/04/2025
$688,145
04/04/2025
$697,346
03/04/2025
$705,079
02/04/2025
$703,594
01/04/2025
$702,002
30/03/2025
$699,843
29/03/2025
$705,077
28/03/2025
$707,651
27/03/2025
$705,171
26/03/2025
$704,731
25/03/2025
$702,324
24/03/2025
$699,947
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23650
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418241
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Golf Dale by Emaar is a new premium project in the dynamic area of Emaar South. Th complex embodies the ideal combination of modern architectural style and natural harmony. Spacious apartments and townhouses with views of well-maintained golf courses create the unique cozy and quiet atmosphere. Every element is thought-out to the last detail here in such a way that residents can enjoy comfortable life and inspiring surrounding.

One of the main features of the project are premium amenities, available for residents. They are: a golf course, a modern clubhouse, swimming pools for children and adults, as well as gyms and jogging tracks. For those, who like activities, there are yoga decks and walking alleys. Every aspect of the infrastructure is focused on creation a space, which combines relaxation of the natural surrounding and energetics of the modern lifestyle.

Golf Dale by Emaar is not only a comfortable place for living, but also a perspective community, where every new day inspires to achievements. Picturesque landscapes, high comfort level and well-developed infrastructure make the project the ideal choice for those, who aim for harmony with nature without refusing advantages of the urban life. Become a part of this unique community and feel modernity and nature can create your ideal home.

Amenities:

  • 18-hole golf course
  • clubhouse
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • outdoor gym and jogging tracks
  • yoga deck

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 10/70/20

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al Maktoum Airport - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
  • Abu Dhabi city center - 50 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools and panoramic views Vela Viento, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,21M
Residential complex Stonehenge 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex New high-rise residence Valo with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,12M
Residential complex 340 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$434,776
Residential complex Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$708,295
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,22M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Experience a unique lifestyle at this exclusive 3 Bedroom Duplex Penthouse, located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, JW Marriott Residences. The United Arab Emirates is a place where diversity, luxury and endless opportunities converge, creating a cosmopolitan atmosphere. Al Marjan Isl…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building One Park Central by Iman
Apartment building One Park Central by Iman
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$198,240
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Enjoy the ultimate urban sophistication and comfort at One Park Central, a premium residence overlooking Central Park in JVC. This remarkable building combines elegance, creativity, and city flair, harmonizing with its environment. It is a mixed-use structure that showcases architectural exc…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$397,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 101 m²
1 real estate object 1
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications