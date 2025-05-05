  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Altan Residence with an infinity pool and a multifunctional room, Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Altan is a residential project, embodying harmony of modern style, natural silence and dynamics of a city. It's not just a place for living, but the real philosophy, where luxury is combined with stable technologies, and refined architecture underlines beauty of the surrounding nature. The complex is surrounded by green parks, cozy promenades, designer boutiques and cultural spaces. Unique views of the gulf, urban landscape and golf courses turn every morning into the special one, filling it with light, air and the feeling of freedom.

Stylish apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as townhouses with private roof-top terraces and direct access to the green park are available. Spacious layouts, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glazing, sophisticated kitchens with modern facades, built-in wardrobes and cozy bathrooms make these houses ideal for those, who appreciate comfort.

Residents of the complex get access to premium amenities, which make everyday life really comfortable and vibrant. The modern gym will be suitable for those, who like active lifestyle, and the green terrace will become the perfect place for outdoor recreation. The multifunctional room is good for both friendly meetings and events. There is also a jogging track, a barbecue area, tennis and badminton tables, kids' playground, and well-kept lawns for quiet walks here.

Amenities:

  • gym
  • panoramic infinity pool
  • multifunctional room
  • sports grounds
  • jogging track
  • table tennis

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, one of the most verdant and tranquil corners of Dubai Creek Harbour.

