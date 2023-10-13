Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in UAE

4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Sadaf 2 Category: Duplex Area: JBR Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 View: view of the marina Balcon…
€1,68M
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Floor 42/42
Damac bay by cavalli (SKY HIGH LUXURY) DAMAC Bay is a new residential development that co…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Dubai, UAE
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Luma 21 is a new premium residential complex, surrounded by developed infrastructure and ico…
€153,763
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in UAE, UAE
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
UAE, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Mamsha Al Saadiyat offers exclusive homes in an unparalleled location, you can be hitting th…
€860,034

