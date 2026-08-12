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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
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19 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 391 m²
Ultra luxury ground-floor duplex with a vast terrace, private pool and access to premium ame…
$6,15M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Multilevel apartments in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 218 m²
Palazzo Tissoli on Al Marjan Island, UAEPalazzo TissolliOn the first coastline of Al Marjan …
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Floor 1
Enormous high end duplex with private pool and terrace, access to premium amenities in a pre…
$4,41M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 308 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$2,17M
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 311 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$2,19M
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 282 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 293 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 289 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Floor 42/42
Damac bay by cavalli (SKY HIGH LUXURY) DAMAC Bay is a new residential development that co…
Price on request
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 283 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$1,82M
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Sadaf 2 Category: Duplex District: JBR Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Type: View of the pie…
$1,77M
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Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$3,17M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 278 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$3,16M
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Mamsha Al Saadiyat offers exclusive homes in an unparalleled location, you can be hitting th…
$859,891
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Floor 3/9
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$1,35M
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 286 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 346 m²
Floor 4/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$2,43M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Floor 2/65
The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The pr…
$2,02M
Leave a request

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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