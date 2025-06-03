Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE

DWTN Residences is a new residential project, which is one of the tallest residential buildings in the city. Situated between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the project offers incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and the waters of the Persian Gulf, and also provides easy access to all major attractions and business centers. Apartments with 1–3 bedrooms, duplexes and penthouses are available for purchase. The complex has more than 7,000 m² of infrastructure, including six unique spaces, each of which is an independent ecosystem created for different rhythms of life.
A new level of cultural and urban fabric is developing around the residence: first-class gastronomic establishments, contemporary art galleries, boutiques and business hubs.