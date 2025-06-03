  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Terra Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
;
4
ID: 26367
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex


Experience a new standard of living with our latest residential development, featuring stunning architectural design and unbeatable offers. Choose from elegantly crafted studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes with luxurious amenities and serene views.

  • Exclusive payment plans
  • Contemporary design
  • State-of-the-art facilities
  • Prime location in Dubai's thriving community

Set in Dubai Land, the heart of the bustling metropolis of Dubai, is Terra Tower by Dugasta Properties. Rising majestically above the city skyline, Terra Tower is a testament to modern architectural brilliance. This premium residential tower offers an unparalleled collection of studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes, each meticulously crafted to embody the essence of luxury and sophistication.

With its futuristic and aesthetic design, Terra Tower redefines the concept of urban living. The interiors are thoughtfully curated, combining functional layouts with lavish finishes. Enjoy breathtaking views of the city from the private balcony while basking in the serene ambience of a family-friendly community. Inspired by the color of the Earth, Terra Tower is strategically located near major highways and renowned landmarks, offering the perfect blend of convenience and tranquility.

AMENITIES :

  • SWIMMING POOL
  • KIDS POOL
  • GYM
  • LOCKER
  • B.B.Q AREA FOR TERRACE
  • PRIVATE TERRACE GRADENS
  • ROOF TERRACE GARDEN
  • LAVISH BALCONIES
  • MODULAR KITCHEN

Own a home that combines elegance, comfort, and value. The opportunity is here. Book your unit today!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

